﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  #MeToo Movement: MAMI Drops AIB, Rajat Kapoor's Films From Fest's Line-Up

#MeToo Movement: MAMI Drops AIB, Rajat Kapoor's Films From Fest's Line-Up

Actor-director Rajat Kapoor has been called out by two women for inappropriate behaviour. He has apologised.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
#MeToo Movement: MAMI Drops AIB, Rajat Kapoor's Films From Fest's Line-Up
Tanmay Bhatt, Rajat Kapoor
File Photo
#MeToo Movement: MAMI Drops AIB, Rajat Kapoor's Films From Fest's Line-Up
outlookindia.com
2018-10-09T11:26:32+0530
Related Stories

In the wake of the #MeToo tide, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has dropped two films, AIB's "Chintu Ka Birthday" and Rajat Kapoor's "Kadakh", from the line-up of the upcoming 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

"We as an Academy (MAMI) strongly support the #MeToo movement. In light of recent developments, we have decided to drop the following films from our line-up -- AIB's 'Chintu Ka Birthday' and Rajat Kapoor's 'Kadakh'," read a statement from MAMI.

It was sent to IANS via Whatsapp by MAMI's Creative Director Smriti Kiran.

"We want to use this opportunity to open up the conversation, and find solutions to harassment and sexual misconduct in the workplace. Starting with this edition of the festival, we would like to unite the community to find positive and constructive ways to deal with it," the statement read further.

Actor-director Rajat Kapoor has been called out by two women for inappropriate behaviour. He has apologised.

Comedy collective, All India Bakchod (AIB), on the other hand, landed in a full-fledged controversy after a woman named Utsav Chakraborty -- once associated with the group -- was named by a barrage of ladies on social media of sexual harassment.

Chakraborty accepted and apologised his misdeeds, but the #MeToo fire soon spread out to reveal how AIB's CEO and co-founder knew about it all along but did nothing against it. It even opened up a box of complaints against some of the group's other comedians, notably Gursimran Khamba.

On its part, AIB announced on Monday that Bhat and Khamba are "stepping away" from the group.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai #MeToo moment Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Bollywood Casting Couch Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : More Biggies Fall By Wayside As #MeToo Storm Gathers Force
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters