The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 August 2017 Last Updated at 7:21 pm National Reportage

Mergers Of AIADMK Factions A Few Steps Away

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has called for a meeting of the top leaders of his factions on Thursday morning at the party headquarters to give final shape to the agreement,
G.C. Shekhar
Mergers Of AIADMK Factions A Few Steps Away
File Photo
Mergers Of AIADMK Factions A Few Steps Away
outlookindia.com
2017-08-09T19:22:53+0530

The two AIADMK factions are just a few steps away from merger. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has called for a meeting of the top leaders of his factions on Thursday morning at the party headquarters to give final shape to the agreement,

 

Advertisement opens in new window

Under the compromise formula worked out by a couple of mediators, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would be the new general secretary of the merged AIADMK while Palaniswami would continues as the Chief Minister. "OPS has agreed to this arrangement and could accept an interim post till the legality of Sasikala's appointment as general secretary is decided by the Election Commission. The state cabinet would  also be expanded after the merger with three ministers to be inducted from the OPS faction," said a senior Minister of the EPS group.

 

According to party sources the sudden flexing of muscles by Dinakaran, who as deputy general secretary, appointed office bearers, in an attempt to control the party apparatus has unnerved the EPS group increasing the pressure to speed up the merger process. Once he gets the stamp of approval from the Ministers and top leaders of his faction EPS will proceed to Delhi for the swearing in of Venkaiah Naidu as Vice-president on Thursday evening. At Delhi he is likely to brief the Prime MInister about the merger formula.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

Asked if the merged AIADMK would join the NDA government the minister replied, "We have not come to that stage yet. Let the merger happen first without any further hiccups."

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
G.C. Shekhar O. Panneerselvam Edappadi K. Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Our Netas AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) AIADMK (Amma) Politics AIADMK National Reportage
Next Story : Assam To Dismantle Mahatma Gandhi's 'Distorted' Statue In Guwahati, Faces Criticism
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From G.C. Shekhar

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters