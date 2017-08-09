Mergers Of AIADMK Factions A Few Steps Away

The two AIADMK factions are just a few steps away from merger. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has called for a meeting of the top leaders of his factions on Thursday morning at the party headquarters to give final shape to the agreement,

Under the compromise formula worked out by a couple of mediators, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would be the new general secretary of the merged AIADMK while Palaniswami would continues as the Chief Minister. "OPS has agreed to this arrangement and could accept an interim post till the legality of Sasikala's appointment as general secretary is decided by the Election Commission. The state cabinet would also be expanded after the merger with three ministers to be inducted from the OPS faction," said a senior Minister of the EPS group.

According to party sources the sudden flexing of muscles by Dinakaran, who as deputy general secretary, appointed office bearers, in an attempt to control the party apparatus has unnerved the EPS group increasing the pressure to speed up the merger process. Once he gets the stamp of approval from the Ministers and top leaders of his faction EPS will proceed to Delhi for the swearing in of Venkaiah Naidu as Vice-president on Thursday evening. At Delhi he is likely to brief the Prime MInister about the merger formula.

Asked if the merged AIADMK would join the NDA government the minister replied, "We have not come to that stage yet. Let the merger happen first without any further hiccups."