MC Mary Kom Cries Foul, Tags Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju And PM Narendra Modi Video After Losing World Championships Bout

Boxing great MC Mary Kom on Saturday shared video footage of her World Women's Boxing Championships semi-final bout against Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu at Ulan-Udem, Russia. , She also tagged the same to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (More Sports News)

The Indian boxer, a six-time world champion, lost 1-4 to the reigning European Championships and European Games gold-medallist. But the Indian camp raised the yellow card to challenge the decision to the technical committee.

The International Boxing Association's (AIBA) technical committee rejected India's challenge as, according to rule, appeals are accepted only if the scoreline reads either 3-2 or 3-1.

Earlier, a BFI official said that India has waved a yellow card to appeal against how the Indian pugilist was scored in the match, but one needs to confirm for the official word.

"We have appealed, the yellow card has been given. But we have to wait for confirmation," a BFI official told ANI.

Despite the appeal being turned down, Mary Kom still continued to question the referee's decision. She took to Twitter and shared the entire match's video.

The 36-year-old captioned the post as "How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is... @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia.

In the video, her bout starts after 3:21.

How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is....https://t.co/rtgB1f6PZy. @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia — Mary Kom (@MangteC) October 12, 2019

Six-time world champion Mary Kom was knocked out of the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday after facing a defeat in the semi-finals of the tournament. As a result, she would now have to settle for a bronze medal.

Mary Kom was competing in a higher weight category, 51 kg, for the first time in the World Championships. Despite the defeat, it was a stupendous campaign for the Manipuri boxer, and added another medal - a bronze - to her long list of accomplishments.