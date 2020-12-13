Man Slits His Own Throat, Pours Blood On Shivling In Temple

In a bizarre turn of events, Nandu Ghungase, 25, slit his own throat at a temple in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra on Friday. After slitting his throat, Ghungase poured the blood on a ‘Shivling’.

Ghungase was a fisherman from Kaharwad village. The police suspect he took the drastic step as part of an Aghori practice.

He was found dead at the Mahadev Temple in Pathan town.

The incident took place near the Siddhi Ali Dargah. A man identified as Bihari Pardeshi went to the temple where he found Ghungase’s body.

According to Times Of India, Pardeshi then informed the Police which then took Ghungase to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

