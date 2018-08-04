Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft In Haryana's Palwal

A man was beaten to death by villagers on suspicion of cattle theft at Behrola village in Haryana’s Palwal on intervening night of August 2 and 3, according to new agency ANI. So far, one has been arrested in the case.

The initial report says two people accompanying the victim managed to escape from the spot. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem. A case has been filed against three brothers who were allegedly thrashed the man.

The incident comes days after a 28-year-old man, Akbar Khan, was thrashed by a group of people on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Lalawandi village in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Recently, Union minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir had said the Centre will soon bring a Bill proposing to award death penalty to those convicted in the crime of lynching. Amid the rising cases of lynching across the country on various suspicions including cow slaughter and child lifting, the Bill that will be proposed will be on the same lines along which the legislation sought capital punishment for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years.

