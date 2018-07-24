Alwar Lynching: Evidence Suggests Rakbar Died In Police Custody, Says Rajasthan Home Minister

Rajasthan Home Minister G.C Kataria said Rakbar Khan, the 28-year-old victim of mob lynching in Alwar, may have died in police custody.

"According to the evidence we have collected, it looks like a custodial death. Further investigation is underway," ANI quoted him as saying today.

"I met the victim's family and they told me that they are satisfied with the action taken so far. I told them to come and meet me whenever they want if they want to tell me something more," he further said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Kataria had earlier blamed the police for the delay in providing medical attention to Rakbar Khan.

Khan, who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district last week, was declared brought dead to the hospital. According to media reports, the Alwar police took three hours to get the victim to a hospital which was only 6 km away.

Kataria told ANI that the police prioritised the safety of cows over the injured man.

"It was not the duty of the police to send cows to cow-shed first, they should have taken the injured to the hospital first. They wasted time in sending the cows to cow-shed. He could have been saved, efforts could have been made," he said.

Rakbar's post-mortem report said he died of "shock as a result of ante-mortem injuries sustained over body."

The autopsy further stated that the 28-year-old victim suffered 13 injuries in total, including eight bruises, two abrasions, a laceration, a fracture in wrist and another in left femur.

Advertisement opens in new window

(Agencies)