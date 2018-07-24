The Website
24 July 2018 National

Alwar Lynching: Post-Mortem Report Says Victim Died Of Shock Caused By Injuries

The post-mortem report says Rakbar had fractured bones on one of his hands and a leg besides 12 injury marks on his body.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-07-24T13:17:56+0530

The post-mortem report of recent Alwar lynching victim Rakbar states the 'cause of death' as shock "as a result of ante-mortem injuries sustained over body", ANI reported on Tuesday.

The post-mortem report says that Rakbar had fractured bones on one of his hands and a leg besides 12 injury marks on his body. One of his ribs was also broken, reported India Today.

The post-mortem was conducted by a team of doctors including Dr Rajeev Kumar Gupta, Dr Amit Mittal and Dr Sanjay Gupta. The doctors said that in the cases of excessive internal bleeding, a person may die of shock.

Alwar lynching case raised in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, the lynching case was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with the opposition TMC demanding a law to prevent killings by vigilantes. Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, Shanta Chhetri of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) cited media reports to say that "88 precious lives have been lost (in lynching incidents) since this government came to power."

 Noting that the Supreme Court had last week asked for a law banning mob lynching, she asked what the government has done to check such incidents. She wanted to know the steps initiated to check such attacks and the government action on framing the anti-lynching law. She found support in several opposition parties, whose members rose their hands to 'associate' themselves with the issue raised.

On the other hand, Congress MP from Alwar, Karan Singh Yadav has alleged that the "police and cow vigilantes are hand in glove in this matter", according to ANI. The Congress MP also alleged that the case is not only of "mass lynching but also a custodial death."

Outlook Web Bureau Rajasthan Lynching Cow Vigilante Police & Security Forces Crime National

