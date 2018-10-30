Malegaon Blast Case: Lt Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, Others Charged With Terror Conspiracy

Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and five other accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the IPC by a special NIA court in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Under the UAPA, the accused have been charged with being part of a terrorist act, and under IPC they have been charged with criminal conspiracy and murder.

Judge Vinod Padalkar, presiding over the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, framed charges against the accused persons.

The court fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Framing of charges is a process after which the trial in a criminal case starts.

Apart from Purohit and Sadhvi, the other accused are Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

All the accused were present in the court when the judge read out the charges against them.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in North Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

PTI