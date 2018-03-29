The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 March 2018 Last Updated at 10:11 am International News Analysis

Malala Yousafzai Returns To Pakistan Six Years After She Was Shot By Taliban

Outlook Web Bureau
Malala Yousafzai Returns To Pakistan Six Years After She Was Shot By Taliban
File Photo
Malala Yousafzai Returns To Pakistan Six Years After She Was Shot By Taliban
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai arrived in Pakistan late Wednesday night, after spending about six years abroad.

Yousafzai's flight- Emirates' EK-614 - landed at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport at 1:41 AM, reported Geo TV.

During her stay in Pakistan, the 20-year-old, is likely to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other important figures. She will also participate in the 'Meet the Malala' programme, the report said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The education activist was shot in the head in October 2012 by the Taliban gunmen for actively supporting girls' right to education.

The same year, she left Pakistan after surviving an assassination attempt by Taliban, as she was returning from school.

She was hit in the head, but survived the attack and was airlifted to the Military Hospital Peshawar.

Yousafzai was then shifted to London for further treatment.

At the age of 17, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions to and struggle for promoting education for children. She shared the prize with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Malala Yousafzai Lahore Activist Terrorism International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Lose Weight, Increase That of Congress': Renuka Chowdhury Kilo-Shamed By Venkaiah Naidu
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters