Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of their selective glorification of only the Nehru-Gandhi family, while conveniently forgetting the contribution of tribal revolutionaries like Tantya Bhil alias Tantya Mama in the country's freedom struggle.

Chouhan was addressing a tribal convention to pay tribute to Tantya Bhil on his 'Balidan Diwas' or death anniversary at Patalpani, located 35 km from Indore. He also unveiled a statue of Tantya Bhil, made up of 'Ashtdhatu' (eight metals), in the presence of MP governor Mangu Bhai Patel.

Known as "Robin Hood of tribals", Tantya Bhil was hanged by the British on December 4, 1889, in Jabalpur jail on the charges of treason, according to experts in history.It is believed that Tantya Bhil was cremated at Patalpani.

"The people of this region worship Tantya Bhil as God. But I want to ask Congress, which ruled the country and Madhya Pradesh for a long time, why it never paid obeisance to this holy land of Tantya Bhil and built his memorial?” Chouhan questioned.

The senior BJP leader said it was the misfortune of this country that the Congress only glorified and established the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty (in history).The Congress never remembered tribal revolutionaries like Tantya Bhil who made the supreme sacrifice for the country, he alleged.

Hailing Tantya Bhil as a "brave son of the mother India", Chouhan said Bhil had fought against the exploitation by the British. The British got him arrested deceptively with the help of a traitor and he was awarded the death penalty, the CM said.

On this occasion, Chouhan announced the development of a memorial dedicated to Tantya Bhil at Patalpani besides a park and library based on this tribal revolutionary.

(With PTI Inputs)