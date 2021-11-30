Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Lok Sabha Introduces Bill Seeking To Clarify When Supreme Court And High Court Judges Will Get Additional Pension

Accordingly, the additional quantum of pension to retired judges of the high courts and the Supreme Court is being sanctioned on completing the age of 80 years, 85 years, 90 years, 95 years and 100 years, as the case may be.

Lok Sabha Introduces Bill Seeking To Clarify When Supreme Court And High Court Judges Will Get Additional Pension
| Jitender Gupta/Outlook

Trending

Lok Sabha Introduces Bill Seeking To Clarify When Supreme Court And High Court Judges Will Get Additional Pension
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T22:26:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 10:26 pm

Today, the Lok Sabha introduced a bill which seeks to bring clarity on when Supreme Court and high court judges are entitled to an additional quantum of pension or family pension on attaining a certain age.

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, which was introduced by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju amid din by opposition over farmers' issues, proposes to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Service) Act and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Service) Act.

According to the bill, in 2009 the two laws were amended to provide that every retired judge or after his death, the family, as the case may be, will be entitled to an additional quantum of pension or family pension.

Related Stories

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Accordingly, the additional quantum of pension to retired judges of the high courts and the Supreme Court is being sanctioned on completing the age of 80 years, 85 years, 90 years, 95 years and 100 years, as the case may be.

However, in a writ petition filed by a retired high court judge Virendra Dutt Gyani, the Gauhati High Court in it order of March 15, 2018 had held that benefit of additional quantum of pension as per the High Court Judges Act in the first slab would be available to a retired Judge from the first day of his 80th year.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"Subsequently, the High Court of Madhya Pradesh also, vide its order dated December 3, 2020 passed in writ petitions filed by the Association of Retired Judges of Supreme Court and High Court of India, has directed respondent Union of India to construe the word 'from' as it appears on the slab under section 16B of the 1958 Act and section 17B of the 1954 Act as the first day of entering the minimum age of the slab -- 80,85,90,95 and 100 years -- along with other consequential benefits to the petitioners," the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill reads.

The legislative intent behind insertion of section 17B and section 16B respectively in the two acts was to provide benefit of additional quantum of pension to a retired judge from the first day of the month in which he completes the age specified in the first column of the scale and not from the first day of his entering the age specified therein as so interpreted by the high courts, it said.

To clarify the matter further, an explanation is being inserted in the two laws, a government functionary explained. This is the first bill to be introduced in the Winter session of Parliament which in the last two days has witnessed disruptions by the Opposition on farmers' issues, including a law on minimum support price.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Lok Sabha Supreme Court High Court Supreme Court Judges Winter Session Of Parliament
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

Jayanta Oinam / IPL Retention list was replete with full of expected names but there were some big omissions too. The mega auction will have a massive pool of stars that teams can now choose from.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement