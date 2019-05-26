LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Ahmedabad, Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel

After getting unanimously elected as NDA parliamentary party leader, Narendra Modi met President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday who asked him to continue in office till the new government takes charge.

Modi asked NDA partners to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win over the trust of minorities. Invoking the late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee for making coalition politics successful, he called on the NDA leaders to work with cohesion for the country's development and said his slogan for the alliance is "national ambition and regional aspirations".

PM Modi is on a visit to Gujarat to meet his mother. He will also hold talks with BJP leaders in the state.

6:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Sunday evening and is due to address a public gathering shortly. Upon reaching his home state, he also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near the Ahmedabad Airport. BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat CM VIjay Rupani also present. pic.twitter.com/QdP1FinnCd — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

2:00 pm: Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party legislator Alka Lamba has announced that she would leave the party next year.

"My journey started with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you," the Chandni Chowk MLA said in a tweet.

1:45 pm: Congress leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi & Dr Sudhakar met BJP leader R Ashok at BJP leader SM Krishna's residence in Bengaluru, today. Ramesh Jarkiholi says, "It was not a political meeting. We wanted to wish SM Krishna Ji after BJP won 25 seats in Karnataka. It was a courtesy call."

11:45 am: YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. V Vijaya Sai Reddy and other leaders of YSRCP were also present. PM Modi called the meeting with the Andhra's CM designate excellent, adding it was a fruitful interaction on several issues pertaining to AP’s development. He also assured Reddy of all possible support from the Centre for the state's development during his term.

Had an excellent meeting with Andhra Pradesh’s CM designate @ysjagan. We had a fruitful interaction on several issues pertaining to AP’s development. Assured him all possible support from the Centre during his term. pic.twitter.com/u7bwPGI4t6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2019

11: 10 am: Amethi MP & BJP leader Smriti Irani leaves for her constituency, she will meet the family of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi who was shot dead last night.

10:50 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, today. pic.twitter.com/DD1bhtqakf — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

9:05 am: BJP National Vice President and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh met party leader Nitin Gadkari today in Delhi.