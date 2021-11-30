Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Lok Sabha Adjourns Till 3pm Amid Oppn Protests

For the second straight day, Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday amid Opposition protests over various issues. As the House reconvened at 2 pm, there were protest from the members of the opposition. In less than two minutes, A Raja who was chairing the proceeding, adjourned the House till 3 pm.

outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T14:35:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 2:35 pm

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla made repeated plea to members for smooth functioning of the House. TRS members shouted slogans and displayed placards standing in the Well of the House while other Opposition members, including from Congress and Left parties, sought to raise certain issues from their seats.

In signs of deepening rift between the government and the Opposition, members from the Congress, NCP, Left parties and DMK walked out of the House alleging that the government was suppressing the voice of the Opposition. These members protested from their seats and did not come into the Well before walking out of the House.

However, Trinamool Congress members neither joined the protests nor walked out.

Soon after a new member took oath and the first question of the Question Hour was taken up, members of TRS trooped into the Well demanding a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) as well as compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the farm laws.

Appealing to the members to go back to their seats, Birla said they should discuss issues during the Question Hour and that their conduct was not sending out the right message.

A visibly anguished Birla said that important questions were being answered but the proceedings were being disrupted. It is not right, the Speaker repeatedly asserted but as the din continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, Shiv Sena's Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai, representing Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency, took oath.

With PTI inputs.

