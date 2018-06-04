LIVE: CBSE Declares NEET Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for NEET-- the entrance examination for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.

The results can be accessed on official websites -- cbseneet.Nic.In and cbseresults.Nic.In.

This comes after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, had refused to stay the announcement of the results.

Kalpana Kumari, who is from Bihar and trained for the exam in Delhi, scored the highest marks with a percentile of 99.99, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the exam for government and private medical and dental colleges.

A total of 13,26,725 candidates had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 6.

NEET is conducted by the CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear the pleas filed by medical aspirants challenging the fixation of upper age limit for appearing in medical entrance examination of NEET.

The exam is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as AIIMS and the JIPMER in Puducherry.

