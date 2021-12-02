SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Pathum Nissanka (66) Lifts Sri Lanka (151/4), Lead West Indies By 102

Having lost two wickets by runs outs in the final session of play on Day 3 on Wednesday, Sri Lanka are in a spot of bother going into the fourth day's play of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Thursday. The Lankans lead the two-match series but this time, the Caribbeans have a slight edge. Follow here live cricket scores of SL vs WI second Test.

12:06 PM IST: Lunch

The partnership has finally been broken. Roston Chase traps Pathum Nissanka, LBW for 66. Sri Lanka 151/4, lead by 102 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting at 45. Lunch has been taken.

11:49 AM IST: Lanka go strong

While Pathum Nissanka is managing one end, his partner Dhananjaya de Silva has played a perfect ally at the other. The right-hander has played his shots to perfection so far for his unbeaten 37. Sri Lanka 135/3, lead by 86 runs.

11:13 AM IST: Nissanka fifty

Pathum Nissanka brings up his fifty in back-to-back matches against West Indies in the series. 100 also comes up for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka 109/3, lead by 60 runs.

10:42 AM IST: Nissanka goes strong

Pathum Nissanka (43*) continues his good run with the bat. After a half-century in the first game, the left-hander once again looks set for fifty today. Sri Lanka will look upon Nissanka to score big today. Sri Lanka 89/3, lead by 40 runs

10:20 AM IST: Permaul draws first blood

West Indies get their first of the day. Veerasammy Permaul gets debutant Charith Asalanka for 19, caught by Nkumrah Bonner. Sri Lanka 73/3. Dhananjaya de Silva in the crease.

9:55 AM IST: Lanka take lead

Sri Lanka take the lead. A four from Pathum Nissanka takes Sri Lanka ahead of West Indies. Sri Lanka 53/2

9:45 AM IST: Day starts

Pathum Nissanka and debutant Charith Asalanka start the day for Sri Lanka against West Indies on Day 4. Sri Lanka 47/, still trail by 2 runs.

It's been a bowlers' Test match at Galle so far. Batting collapses and horrible run outs have defined the second Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test. West Indies, who have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka and are 1-0 down in this two-match series, have their nose ahead in this contest. Can they convert that to a stronger hold?

Forty-nine runs behind West Indies, Sri Lanka started their second innings disastrously. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was run out for 6 and Oshada Fernando was run out for 14.

The hosts will start Day 4 at 46 for 2, hoping that first innings top-scorer Pathum Nissanka (batting on 21) will continue his good batting form in this Test. Nissanka was Lanka's top scorer in the first innings with 73.

The Sri Lankans will get a taste of their own medicine on Thursday - spin. Left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican combined for nine Sri Lanka wickets with career-best performances on Tuesday as Sri Lanka collapsed to 204 all out after being 106 for one.

On Wednesday, it was spin that did the talking as West Indies also frittered a solid start to suffer a batting collapse. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was West Indies' top scorer with 72 but it was Kyle Mayers (36 not out) and Kemar Roach (8), who ensured that the West Indies take the first-innings lead.

Sri Lankan off-spinner Ramesh Mendis (6 for 70) took his maiden five-wicket haul and left-arm spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya took two wickets each as West Indies looked at sea on a turning track.

