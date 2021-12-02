Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Pathum Nissanka (66) Lifts Sri Lanka (151/4), Lead West Indies By 102

Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Pathum Nissanka (66) Lifts Sri Lanka (151/4), Lead West Indies By 102
Sri Lankan batsmen will be under pressure on Day 4 of the second Test in Galle on Thursday. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SL vs WI Test. | AP

Trending

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Pathum Nissanka (66) Lifts Sri Lanka (151/4), Lead West Indies By 102
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T12:07:17+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 12:07 pm

Having lost two wickets by runs outs in the final session of play on Day 3 on Wednesday, Sri Lanka are in a spot of bother going into the fourth day's play of the second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Thursday. The Lankans lead the two-match series but this time, the Caribbeans have a slight edge. Follow here live cricket scores of SL vs WI second Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

12:06 PM IST: Lunch

The partnership has finally been broken. Roston Chase traps Pathum  Nissanka, LBW for 66. Sri Lanka 151/4, lead by 102 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting at 45. Lunch has been taken. 

11:49 AM IST: Lanka go strong 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

While Pathum Nissanka is managing one end, his partner Dhananjaya de Silva has played a perfect ally at the other. The right-hander has played his shots to perfection so far for his unbeaten 37. Sri Lanka 135/3, lead by 86 runs.   

11:13 AM IST: Nissanka fifty

Pathum Nissanka brings up his fifty in back-to-back matches against West Indies in the series. 100 also comes up for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka 109/3, lead by 60 runs.   

10:42 AM IST: Nissanka goes strong 

Pathum Nissanka (43*) continues his good run with the bat. After a half-century in the first game, the left-hander once again looks set for fifty today. Sri Lanka will look upon Nissanka to score big today. Sri Lanka  89/3, lead by 40 runs  

10:20 AM IST: Permaul draws first blood  

West Indies get their first of the day. Veerasammy Permaul gets debutant Charith Asalanka for 19, caught by Nkumrah Bonner. Sri Lanka 73/3. Dhananjaya de Silva in the crease. 

9:55 AM IST: Lanka take lead

Sri Lanka take the lead. A four from Pathum Nissanka takes Sri Lanka ahead of West Indies. Sri Lanka 53/2 

9:45 AM IST: Day starts

Pathum Nissanka and debutant Charith Asalanka start the day for Sri Lanka against West Indies on Day 4. Sri Lanka 47/, still trail by 2 runs. 

It's been a bowlers' Test match at Galle so far. Batting collapses and horrible run outs have defined the second Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test. West Indies, who have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka and are 1-0 down in this two-match series, have their nose ahead in this contest. Can they convert that to a stronger hold?

Forty-nine runs behind West Indies, Sri Lanka started their second innings disastrously. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was run out for 6 and Oshada Fernando was run out for 14.

The hosts will start Day 4 at 46 for 2, hoping that first innings top-scorer Pathum Nissanka (batting on 21) will continue his good batting form in this Test. Nissanka was Lanka's top scorer in the first innings with 73.

The Sri Lankans will get a taste of their own medicine on Thursday - spin. Left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican combined for nine Sri Lanka wickets with career-best performances on Tuesday as Sri Lanka collapsed to 204 all out after being 106 for one.

On Wednesday, it was spin that did the talking as West Indies also frittered a solid start to suffer a batting collapse. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was West Indies' top scorer with 72 but it was Kyle Mayers (36 not out) and Kemar Roach (8), who ensured that the West Indies take the first-innings lead.

Sri Lankan off-spinner Ramesh Mendis (6 for 70) took his maiden five-wicket haul and left-arm spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya took two wickets each as West Indies looked at sea on a turning track.

Dhananjaya de Silva

Tags

Koushik Paul Dimuth Karunaratne Galle Cricket West Indies Cricket Team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sri Lanka vs West Indies Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

Peng Shuai Saga: China May Lose Events Beyond 2022 Over Former Doubles World No.1, Says WTA

La Liga 2021-22, Real Madrid Vs Athletic Bilbao: Karim Benzema Nets 12th League Goal In 1-0 Win

Ligue 1 2021-22, PSG Vs Nice: Paris Saint-Germain’s Perfect Home Record Ends With 0-0 Draw

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia Names Alex Carey As Tim Paine's Replacement

Premier League 2021-22, Everton vs Liverpool: Reds Ride On Mohamed Salah Brace To Win Merseyside Derby

Premier League 2021-22, Watford vs Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech Helps Blues Keep Top Spot With 2-1 Win Vs Watford

Asian Squash Team Championship 2021: Saurav Ghosal Stars As India Beat Pakistan, Extend Winning Run

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Demolish ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 In Rematch Of Last Season's Final

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Demolish ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 In Rematch Of Last Season's Final

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Shardananad Tiwari Powers India Into Semifinals

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Shardananad Tiwari Powers India Into Semifinals

SL Vs WI: West Indies Lead At Day 3 Stumps Despite Ramesh Mendis’ (6/70) Maiden Fifer

SL Vs WI: West Indies Lead At Day 3 Stumps Despite Ramesh Mendis’ (6/70) Maiden Fifer

ICC Test Player Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Retain Spots

ICC Test Player Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Retain Spots

Read More from Outlook

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Haima Deshpande / In addition to man-made calamities, natural disasters have been a continual problem for Maharashtra farmers even as the state sits on a huge agrarian crisis.

Advertisement