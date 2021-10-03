Live Cricket Scores, AUS Women vs IND Women, Day 4: India Make Early Inroads

The one-off pink ball Test between Australian women vs Indian women at Gold Coast may be heading for a draw but India have definitely looked the better side in this historic game. Smriti Mandhana's century enabled India to declare the innings at 377 for eight, the highest by a touring team in Australia. And then by close of play on Day 3 on Saturday, the hosts had lost four wickets for 143, still needing another 85 runs to avoid the follow-on target of 228. Indian women can claim to be the moral victors of this Test match where much of it was lost to the Queensland weather. A result is unlikely on the fourth and final day and although more than 100 overs are scheduled, the hosts will ensure they don't lose 16 wickets on a pitch that looks good for batting. India's aggressive intent was impressive as pacers Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar picked up two wickets apiece on Day 3. They have to show the same intent again as India look to extend their unbeaten streak in Tests to six. Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women here.

11:09 AM IST: maiden Test wicket for Meghna

Meghna Singh gets her maiden Test wicket dismissing Annabel Sutherland for just three. Sophie Molineux joins Ellyse Perry (58*) in the middle. Australia 216/6, trail by 161 runs.

10:50 AM IST: Australia lose Gardner

India have finally broken the partnership with Deepti Sharma accounting for Ashleigh Gardner (51) soon after the Australian brought up her half-century. Ellyse Perry too notched up her third Test fifty. A new ball has been taken. Australia 210/5, still trail by 167 runs.

10:24 AM IST: Perry eyes 3rd Test ton

With no proper result likely in the one-off historic day-night pink ball Test match, the Australians would like to make most of the pitch conditions and bat as long as possible. Ellyse Perry, who became the only woman to have 300 wickets and 5000 runs at the international level on Saturday, is also expected to push hard for her third Test century on Sunday.

10:20 AM IST: Australians in good touch

The Australians are looking in good nick with both overnight batters Ellyse Perry (45*) and Ashleigh Gardner (35*) Tahlia McGrath negating the Indian attack. Like Day 3, the weather looks clear on the final day today and fans can expect a full day here at the Carrara Oval. Australia 183/4, trail by 194 runs.