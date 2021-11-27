ISL 2021-22, Live Scores, Kolkata Derby In Goa: East Bengal 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan In First Half

It's derby day today! East Bengal look for first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season when they face eternal rivals ATK Mohun Bagan at Goa's Tilak Maidan on Saturday evening. ATKMB lost in the finals of ISL 2020-21 against Mumbai City FC and look a more settled side in the new season. Get here live scores and updates of EB vs ATKMB.

First-half: East Bengal 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

14' - GOAL! Two in two minutes for ATK Mohun Bagan. Joni Kauko releases a brilliant through ball and Manvir Singh produces a fine finish to beat Arindam Bhattacharya. A right-footed drill from just inside the box.

12' - GOAL! And that man does it again. Lovely team goal. Pritam Kotal gets a free run on the right flank and sends in a cross for Roy Krishna, who beats Arindam with a fine flick. It's ATK Mohun Bagan lead.



10' - First real chance of the game. Roy Krishna goes for a long ranger and is blocked by Arindam Bhattacharya.

6' - First booking of the match. Sliding tackle with a very high boot from East Bengal's Lalrinliana Hnamte. Lucky to get only a yellow card.

2' - Promising start from East Bengal. Bikash Jairu with a nice little run on the left flank to test ATK Mohun Bagan defence.

7:29 PM IST: Kick-off Next

National anthem done. ATK Mohun Bagan captain Pritam Kotal wins the toss and chooses the side. East Bengal, in red and gold, will start. They will attack from the left. Bagan are in all whites.

Rahul Kumar Gupta will conduct the match tonight.

7:26 PM IST: What Happened So Far

ATK Mohun Bagan started the season with a 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters. Hugo Boumous scored a brace while Roy Krishna and Liston Colaco scored a goal each. East Bengal played out a 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC.

6:55 PM IST: Starting XIs

East Bengal: Arindam; Joyner, Prce, Mrcela, Gaikwad; Jairu, Hnamte, Sidoel, Rafique; Perosevic, Naorem.

Subs: Suvam, Daniel, Adil, Hira; Jackichand, Dervisevic, Amarjit; Haokip, Chima.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder; Kotal, Subhasish; Tangri, McHugh, Lenny, Kauko; Colaco, Manvir, Krishna, Boumous.

Subs: Avilash, Rathi, Ashutosh, Ravi, Prabir, Engson, Sekh Sahil, Williams, Kiyan.

Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwar Sheikh; Defenders: Tiri (Spain), Sumit Rathi, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (co-captain), Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das; Midfielders: Joni Kauko (Finland), Carl McHugh (Ireland), Michael Soosairaj, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Ningomba Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Forwards: Roy Krishna (Fiji, co-captain), David Williams (Australia), Hugo Boumous (Morocco), Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Head coach: Antonio Lopez Habas (Spain)

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya (captain), Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen; Defenders: Tomislav Mrcela (Australia), Franjo Prce (Croatia) Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Saikhom, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh; Midfielders: Amir Dervisevic (Slovenia), Darren Sidoel (Netherlands), Jackichand Telem, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Moirangthem Loken Meitei; Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu (Nigeria), Antonio Perosevic (Croatia), Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh.

Head Coach: Manolo Diaz (Spain)

Preview

East Bengal look to put their ISL 2021-22 campaign back on track and the motivation to do better than last year can start with the famous Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan tonight.

East Bengal suffered from administrative issues last season and even Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler's presence as head coach had no impact on the team's performance. East Bengal have a new coach this season but they have been below par.

No wins in their last five competitive matches is a fair indication of East Bengal's predicament and it remains to be seen if the red and golds find some extra motivation in a match where results are not only dependent on skills but also the mental toughness of the players.

Last year's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan look settled and they have started with a win in the ISL this season. ATKMB have won three out of their last five matches. This includes the AFC Cup 2021 and the only defeat came against Uzbek team Nasaf FC, a vastly superior professional side.

Mohun Bagan started with an emphatic 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters this ISL season. East Bengal drew 1-1 with Jamshedpur FC. But like all Kolkata derbies, the past will have no impact on the present and the EB vs ATKMB clash promises to be a thriller.