Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal In Season's First Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan produced a clinical display in the Kolkata derby to beat East Bengal 3-0. The win helped Antonio Habas' men jump to the top of the ISL 2021-22 table with six points from two matches.

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal In Season's First Kolkata Derby
ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate after scoring a goal against East Bengal during their ISL 2021-22 match. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal In Season's First Kolkata Derby
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T23:11:39+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 11:11 pm

Three goals in 11 minutes! That's the summary of the season's first Kolkata derby as ATK Mohun Bagan stamped their authority in this fabled football rivalry. A comfortable 3-0 win against their bitter rivals, East Bengal helped ATK Mohun Bagan set early pace in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

Highlights | Football News

The 380th edition of the century-old rivalry started with East Bengal in a sprightly mood at Tilak Maidan, Vasco in Goa. They created a couple of early chances, but Roy Krishna changed the course of the match in the 12th minute with a fine finish from a Pritam Kotal delivery.

The Fijian striker thus scored in the third successive Kolkata derby even as ATK Mohun Bagan made it 3-0 in the head-to-head record since East Bengal joined the ISL bandwagon.

Manvir Singh doubled the lead in the 14th with another fine touch, this time with Joni Kauko playing the role of a feeder after a brilliant team move.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Liston Colaco effectively killed the derby in the 23rd minute with the third. The goal, however, came from a mistake from Arindam Bhattacharya.

It was a forgettable outing for the veteran goal-keeper who left Mohun Bagan to join East Bengal before the start of the season. Tempted by a long ball, he lost the one-on-one fight against Colaco and watched the former Hyderabad FC player slot home from a tight angle.

ATKMB's Finnish recruit Joni Kauko conducted the show in the middle with ever-busy Subhasish Bose and Pritam Kotal running amok on the flanks. And East Bengal didn't have a reply despite seemingly enjoying greater possession.

But ATKMB, as usual, gave little importance to ball possession and were more busy creating more meaningful moves, at times resorting to long balls. In fact, the goal was a result of such a play. 

Habas fielded the same XI which started against Kerala Blasters in the season opener, while Diaz handed East Bengal debuts to Darren Sidoel.

By the time Manolo Diaz made changes in East Bengal personnel to mount a fightback, it was too late. 

Antonio Perosevic's performance, however, was the lone bright spot for East Bengal. Such was their helplessness against a well-drilled side that the Croatian even lost his cool towards the end, and was booked for kicking the ball away in frustration after yet another failed move.

Habas' men have scored seven goals in two matches and they look the side to beat this season. With two wins from two, ATK Mohun Bagan jumped to the top of the table, two points clear of Jamshedpur FC.

They next play Mumbai City on December 1 in a replay of the last season's final. East Bengal take on Odisha FC on November 30.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Roy Krishna Antonio Habas Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football ATK-Mohun Bagan Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal East Bengal Kolkata Derby Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Arsenal See Off Winless Newcastle As Gunners Catch Up With Top Four In England

Arsenal See Off Winless Newcastle As Gunners Catch Up With Top Four In England

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 3: Disciplined Pakistan Take Charge Against Bangladesh

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC: When And Where To Watch KB Vs BFC Live

South Africa Vs Netherlands ODI Series Called Off Due To New Variant Of Coronavirus Omicron

IND Vs NZ: ‘Never Saw Myself As White-Ball Specialist,’ Says Axar Patel After 5/62 Against Kiwis

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer Clueless East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby - Highlights

No Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana - Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy Begins On December 4

IND Vs NZ, First Test: Axar Patel’s (5/62) Fifer Puts India In Driver’s Seat Against New Zealand

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Women's ODI Cricket World Cup: New COVID Variant Forces ICC To Call Off Qualifiers

Women's ODI Cricket World Cup: New COVID Variant Forces ICC To Call Off Qualifiers

Ritu Phogat Takes On Kick-boxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex In MMA Final

Ritu Phogat Takes On Kick-boxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex In MMA Final

2021 World Table Tennis Championships: Manika Batra Stars, India Eye Historic Medals

2021 World Table Tennis Championships: Manika Batra Stars, India Eye Historic Medals

Indonesia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses To Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon In Semifinals

Indonesia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses To Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon In Semifinals

Read More from Outlook

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Mrinal Pande / In ordinary people live extraordinary tales of courage that speak truth to power

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby

Jayanta Oinam / Three first-half goals proved more than enough for ATK Mohun Bagan to beat East Bengal in the first Kolkata derby of ISL 2021-22.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement