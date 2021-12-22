Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Live Scores, IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India Eye 2nd Goal Vs Pakistan, Score 1-1

India were surprised by Japan while South Korea edged out Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 semifinals in Dhaka. IND and PAK now play for the third position. Get here live scores and updates.

India and Pakistan were joint defending champions of Asian Champions Trophy hockey. Both teams lost in the semifinals and will meet in Dhaka on Wednesday for the bronze medal. Follow live scores and updates of IND vs PAK. | HI

2021-12-22T15:47:02+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 3:47 pm

They may be playing for the bronze medal but Wednesday's men's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021 match between India vs Pakistan will be much bigger in terms of attraction than the final match between South Korea and Japan. In any sport, especially hockey and cricket, an IND vs PAK encounter is more than just skills. It whips passion and players on either side can get really emotional. India have not lost to Pakistan in their last 12 encounters since April 2016. Follow live scores of India vs Pakistan here.

(LIVE STREAMING)

15:44 PM IST:  Quarter 2 - India 1-1 Pakistan

Another penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet Singh drag-flicks, the ball goes straight to Amzad Ali and saved.  Scores remain same.  

15:40 PM IST:  Quarter 2 - India 1-1 Pakistan

Good man-marking by Mandeep Mor. Pakistan play a brilliant triangle but Mor's timely interception helps the cause.   

15:36 PM IST: Green card

Green card for India's Hardik Singh. He will be out of the action for two minutes. 

15:31 PM IST: Quarter 1 - India 1-1 Pakistan

Moin Shakil Butt earns a penalty corner for Pakistan playing against the foot of Harmanpreet Singh. And Krishan Pathak saves it for India under the bar. 

15:25 PM IST: Quarter 1 - India 1-1 Pakistan 

 Afraz equalises for Pakistan. India pay the price for a defensive lapse. The ball bounces off a Indian defender's stick for Afraz lurking near and he slots the ball in from the distance.  

15:20 PM IST: Quarter 1 - India 1-0 Pakistan 

 Pakistan are now looking to get hold of the game with frequent circle entries in the opposition D. But the Indian defenders have managed to avert any danger. Score remains same.

15:15 PM IST: Quarter 1 - India 1-0 Pakistan 

Four consecutive penalty corners for India within the first 2 minutes. India take the lead through a brilliant drag-flick past Pakistan goalie Amjaz Ali. This was Harmanpreet's eighth goal in the tournament.      

15:06 PM IST: Coach speak

Graham Reid (IND): We let ourselves down and we didn't play with the energy and josh yesterday. This is not the game we intended to play. This is a great opportunity to learn from yesterday. 

Siegfried Aikman (PAK): It's a new day. We badly want to improve. We weren't disciplined yesterday. Today we have got the chance to better ourselves. 

15:02 PM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the bronze-medal match between India and Pakistan.  The Asian Champions Trophy will have a new winner as Korea and Japan play in the final. 

This is the second time in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 that India and Pakistan are clashing in Dhaka's Moulana Bhasani National Stadium. Earlier in the round-robin league, India had defeated Pakistan 3-1. India finished on top of the five-nation points table.

A final between India vs Pakistan would have been the perfect finale but the semifinals on Tuesday saw some dramatic results. While Japan humbled India 5-3, South Korea won an 11-goal thriller 6-5.

India's defence looked leaky against Japan. Having smashed 6-0 in the league stage, India looked overwhelming favourites to enter the final but Japan rocked India with two quick goals in the first quarter. India scored two late goals in the final quarter but Japan ended deserving winners.

The South Korea vs Pakistan match was a thriller from start to end. Both teams played flowing hockey. The Koreans rode a hattrick by Jonghyun Jang to snatch a fantastic win.

Pakistan have two players - Afraz and Arshad Hossain - among the top five scorers of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021. India need to mark them well as the two Pakistanis have scored six goals between them.

India's Harmanpreet Singh (7) and Dilpreet Singh (5) are also among the highest goalscorers of the tournament. Korea's Jonghyun Jang leads the list with eight goals.

Quarter 1 - India 1-1 Pakistan

Koushik Paul Manpreet Singh Dhaka Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) India National Hockey Team India Vs Pakistan Sports
