IND Vs JPN, Live Scores, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Dilpreet Singh Scores, India Trail Japan 2-1

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India take on Japan in the second semifinal of the men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani Nationa Stadium on Tuesday. India will start overwhelming favourites against Japan. The Manpreet Singh-led team hammered the Japanese six goals to nothing in a group league match to assert their supremacy as the defending champions of ACT. Follow live scores and updates of IND vs JPN here.

18:10 PM IST: 2nd Quarter, India 1-2 Japan

India are slowly taking the game on their hands. They are having better ball possession now. Krishan Pathak Bahadur dives brilliantly to deny Japan.

18:10 PM IST: 2nd Quarter, India 1-2 Japan

India earn their first penalty corner in the match. Golden opportunity for India. Lalit Upadhyay with the injection and Nilam Sanjeep Xess hits straight to the Japanese goalie.

18:08 PM IST: 2nd Quarter, India 1-2 Japan

Manpreet Singh passes for Hardik Singh from the left, Hardik shoots, ball bounces off the Japan goalie and Dilpreet strikes at the right time on rebound. Dilpreet scores for India.

18:02 PM IST: 1st Quarter, India 0-2 Japan

Manpreet Singh sends a brilliant ball from the midfield to Dilpreet but a priceless interception from the Japanese defender denies India.

17:59 PM IST: 1st Quarter, India 0-2 Japan

Hardik Singh passes to Dilpreet Singh in the D but is brilliantly intercepted by the Japanese defender. India yet to find an opening.

17:54 PM IST: 1st Quarter, India 0-2 Japan

India are certainly on the backfoot in this match. Coming in as favourites, India have conceded as many as six penalty corners to Japan. Japan look a completely different side in this match.

17:45 PM IST: 1st Quarter, India 0-2 Japan

Three consecutive penalty corners for Japan. And they double the lead. Raiki Fujishima scores the second. India are two goals down in no time.

17:41 PM IST: 1st Quarter, India 0-1 Japan

Two penalty corners for Japan and then a penalty stroke. Shota Yamada beats Suraj Karkera on the bottom right corner via penalty stroke.

17:36 PM IST: National Anthems

India's first, followed by the Japanese

India finished on top of the standing after garnering 10 points from four matches. India had three wins, including one against arch-rivals Pakistan. Japan managed to make the semifinals by ending fourth in the five-nation championship. Japan finished with five points with a win, two loses and a draw.

On form, India look good to make Wednesday's final but they must guard against complacency. After a 2-2 draw against Korea in their first match of the tournament, joint defending champions India scored convincing wins against Bangladesh (9-0), Pakistan (3-1) and then Japan.

Until the semifinals, India's star dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh was the highest goal scorer with six. Dilpreet Singh (4) and Jarmanpreet Singh (3) have also been prolific in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021.

Japan, as hosts, had qualified for Tokyo Olympics but finished last in the group that also had India. In five matches, JPN lost four and drew one. In Tokyo 2020, India beat Japan 5-3 in their last group game to progress to the knockouts.