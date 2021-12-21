PAK Vs KOR, Live Scores, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Pakistan Face Litmus Test In Dhaka

Asian hockey superpowers Pakistan and South Korea clash in the first semifinal of the men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani Nationa Stadium on Tuesday. Pakistan and India finished joint defending champions in the 2018 edition of the ACT in Muscat, Oman. Follow live scores and updates of PAK vs KOR here.

15: 10 PM IST: Toss

Korea win the toss and they will start with the pushback.

15:05 PM IST: National Anthems

Players take the field. It is the time for National Anthems. Korea go first and then Pakistan.

14:58 PM IST: Big match

This will be a big match for Pakistan's newly-appointed head coach Siegfried Aikman as he aims for his second Asian title. He was Japan's national team coach when they won the Asian Games gold in 2018. Meanwhile, his former team Japan will be playing in the second semifinal against defending champions India later today.

14:55 PM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the first semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 1st semifinal between Pakistan and Korea.

In Dhaka this year, Pakistan finished third in the standings and South Korea were No. 2 in the five-team pool. The winners of PAK vs KOR will face the winners of India vs Japan in the final on Wednesday.

There is not much to choose between Pakistan and Korea. Their round-robin league match ended in a 3-3 draw and both teams have a won each. While Pakistan blanked hosts Bangladesh 6-2, South Korea's only win also came against BAN. The Koreans won 3-2.

At the world and Olympics stage, both Pakistan and Korea have lost their stranglehold. Former world and Olympic champions Pakistan did not even qualify for Tokyo Olympics. Neither did Korea. Asia were represented by India, Japan and China while Australia and New Zealand also made it to Tokyo 2020.

In Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021, Korea's Jonghyun Jang (4 goals) and Pakistan's Arshad Hossain (3) are among the top scorers. India's Harmanpreet Singh leads the chart with six goals.