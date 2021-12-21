Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs KOR, Live Scores, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Pakistan Face Litmus Test In Dhaka

Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal in Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani National Stadium.

PAK Vs KOR, Live Scores, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Pakistan Face Litmus Test In Dhaka
Pakistan and South Korea clash in the first semifinal of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 in Dhaka on Tuesday. Follow live scores of PAK vs KOR here. | AHF

Trending

PAK Vs KOR, Live Scores, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Pakistan Face Litmus Test In Dhaka
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T15:10:14+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 3:10 pm

Asian hockey superpowers Pakistan and South Korea clash in the first semifinal of the men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani Nationa Stadium on Tuesday. Pakistan and India finished joint defending champions in the 2018 edition of the ACT in Muscat, Oman. Follow live scores and updates of PAK vs KOR here.

(INDIA vs JAPAN LIVE STREAMING)

15: 10 PM IST: Toss

Korea win the toss and they will start with the pushback. 

15:05 PM IST: National Anthems

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Players take the field. It is the time for National Anthems. Korea go first and then Pakistan. 

14:58 PM IST: Big match 

This will be a big match for Pakistan's newly-appointed head coach Siegfried Aikman as he aims for his second Asian title. He was Japan's national team coach when they won the Asian Games gold in 2018.  Meanwhile, his former team Japan will be playing in the second semifinal against defending champions India later today.   

14:55 PM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the first semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 1st semifinal between Pakistan and Korea.   

In Dhaka this year, Pakistan finished third in the standings and South Korea were No. 2 in the five-team pool. The winners of PAK vs KOR will face the winners of India vs Japan in the final on Wednesday.

There is not much to choose between Pakistan and Korea. Their round-robin league match ended in a 3-3 draw and both teams have a won each. While Pakistan blanked hosts Bangladesh 6-2, South Korea's only win also came against BAN. The Koreans won 3-2.

At the world and Olympics stage, both Pakistan and Korea have lost their stranglehold. Former world and Olympic champions Pakistan did not even qualify for Tokyo Olympics. Neither did Korea. Asia were represented by India, Japan and China while Australia and New Zealand also made it to Tokyo 2020.

In Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021, Korea's Jonghyun Jang (4 goals) and Pakistan's Arshad Hossain (3) are among the top scorers. India's Harmanpreet Singh leads the chart with six goals.

Tags

Koushik Paul Dhaka Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Online Gaming At Crossroads, 2022 May Be Decisive Year For Anxious Industry – 2021 In Review

Online Gaming At Crossroads, 2022 May Be Decisive Year For Anxious Industry – 2021 In Review

ISL 2021-22: AIFF Show Causes East Bengal’s Antonio Perosevic For Offence Against Referee

Kidambi Srikanth Needs To Curb Down Errors For Consistency In 2022, Says Pullela Gopichand

English Premier League 2021-22 To Continue Despite Recent Coronavirus Outbreaks Among Clubs

UEFA Europa Conference League: Tottenham Hotspur Forced To Forfeit Game Against Rennes

Vincent Kompany, Anderlecht Coach, ‘Disgusted’ By Racist Abuse At Belgian Pro League Game

Pakistan Cricketer Yasir Shah Reported In FIR For Aiding Rape Of Minor Girl In Lahore

FIFA, Football’s Governing Body, Makes Financial Pitch To Win Support For Biennial World Cups

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli's Five-bowler Or Extra Batter? India's Selection Conundrum

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli's Five-bowler Or Extra Batter? India's Selection Conundrum

I-League Champions To Play In ISL From 2022-23 Season 'On Sporting Merit: AIFF

I-League Champions To Play In ISL From 2022-23 Season 'On Sporting Merit: AIFF

COVID Hits NBA: Five More Games Postponed; Trae Young, Frank Vogel Enter Protocols

COVID Hits NBA: Five More Games Postponed; Trae Young, Frank Vogel Enter Protocols

India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Headline BWF 500 Event

India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Headline BWF 500 Event

Read More from Outlook

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Tabeenah Anjum / Giving loan waivers to farmers and creating jobs for the unemployed appear to be most difficult for Rajasthan Congress. What are its challenges ahead?

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement