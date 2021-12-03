Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
IND Vs GER, Live Scores, Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Tactical India Face Upbeat Germany

India are the defending champions and beat Belgium in the quarterfinals. Get live scores and updates of IND vs GER, Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal being played in Bhubaneswar.

India are two matches away from clinching the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 trophy. Catch the live scores updates of IND vs GER here. | Hockey India

2021-12-03T18:11:12+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 6:11 pm

India will start favourites against Germany in a semifinal match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Friday evening. India are the defending champions while Germany are six times hockey junior World Cup champions. Follow here live scores and updates of IND vs GER.

(LIVE STREAMING)

18:11 PM IST: Heartbreak for France

Argentina have defeated France 3-1 in the shoot-out to qualify for the Junior World Cup final. The match ended at 0-0 at the end of regulation time. 

18:04 PM IST: France hold Argentina

News coming in from Bhubaneswar is that France have been successfully held Argentina to a 0-0 draw at the end of the fourth quarter.  A shoot-out will decide this contest. If France manage to eke out a win today, they will be qualifying for the final for only the second time in history. The last time France played a final was in 2013 losing to Germany for the title. 

 17:52 PM IST: 1st Semifinal

France are currently playing Argentina in the first semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium with the scoreline still 0-0 in the final quarter. Looks like the match is going towards the tie-breaker.     

17:45 PM IST:  Hello

Hello and welcome to the second semifinal coverage of the ongoing  FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021  between India and Germany. India started the tournament on a disastrous note losing to France in the opener but a brilliant comeback thereafter has led them just two wins shy of the title today. 

India and Germany had contrasting paths to the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal.

Six times Junior World Cup champions Germany clinched victory from the jaws of defeat against Spain in the quarterfinals. Germany scored a dramatic late equaliser to force a shootout and then they edged out Spain 3-1.

Germany goalkeeper Jean Danneburg came off the bench to produce a match-winning performance in the shoot-out. He was the Player of the Match. By contrast, India were very tactical in their 1-0 victory against Belgium. India produced a magnificent defensive display in a replay of 2016 final in Lucknow.

Belgium had more shots, circle penetrations, possession, and penalty corners, but it was India who emerged winners thanks to a 21st-minute penalty corner conversion from Sharda Nand Tiwari, who flicked high into the goal from the left of the circle.

Belgium piled on the pressure in the final stages and boosted by a yellow card five-minute suspension for India’s Yashdeep Siwach, certainly looked capable of tying the match and forcing a shoot-out.

A late penalty corner arrived moments after Belgium replaced their goalkeeper with an outfield player, but India goalkeeper Pawan produced two vital saves to send his team into the competition semi-finals at the expense of their opponents.

 Bengaluru take on champions Mumbai City FC
Bambolim, Dec 3 (PTI) Bengaluru FC will need to be sharp through the ninety minutes when they face defending champions Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Saturday.

 Bengaluru, who come on the back of a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters at the same venue, will take on a Des Buckingham side that recorded a massive 5-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday.

 "The morale in the camp is very good, because we've analysed the games we played so far and we see an improvement in certain aspects. But we still need to work on finishing the chances we get, which is what our next step is, as a team. 

 "We are playing Mumbai, which is very motivating for us as it is for every other team, because everyone wants to beat the champions of the league," said Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, ahead of the game at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

 A win over the Islanders will take Pezzaiuoli's side above the opposition on the night, with Buckingham's squad having won twice and lost once -- to Hyderabad FC -- in their second outing. 

 The Blues are currently placed at seventh position on the table with four points from three games.

 "Mumbai are a team with good players, they have wingers who press very high, create a lot of chances and make things difficult. We will have to be sharp in our duels and show more intensity in winning possession. 

 "When they win the ball, we will have to work hard because Mumbai is a team that is fast in the transition as well," Pezzaiuoli added.

 On the team news front, the Blues will continue to be without winger Leon Augustine, who has been ruled out with an ankle ligament injury that was sustained in the team's opener against Northeast United. PTI AH   AH ATAT

Koushik Paul Graham Reid Bhubaneswar Hockey India National Hockey Team Junior World Cup 2021 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup India-Germany Sports
