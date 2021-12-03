IND Vs GER, Live Scores, Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Tactical India Face Upbeat Germany

India will start favourites against Germany in a semifinal match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Friday evening. India are the defending champions while Germany are six times hockey junior World Cup champions. Follow here live scores and updates of IND vs GER.

18:11 PM IST: Heartbreak for France

Argentina have defeated France 3-1 in the shoot-out to qualify for the Junior World Cup final. The match ended at 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

18:04 PM IST: France hold Argentina

News coming in from Bhubaneswar is that France have been successfully held Argentina to a 0-0 draw at the end of the fourth quarter. A shoot-out will decide this contest. If France manage to eke out a win today, they will be qualifying for the final for only the second time in history. The last time France played a final was in 2013 losing to Germany for the title.

17:52 PM IST: 1st Semifinal

France are currently playing Argentina in the first semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium with the scoreline still 0-0 in the final quarter. Looks like the match is going towards the tie-breaker.

17:45 PM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the second semifinal coverage of the ongoing FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 between India and Germany. India started the tournament on a disastrous note losing to France in the opener but a brilliant comeback thereafter has led them just two wins shy of the title today.

India and Germany had contrasting paths to the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal.

Six times Junior World Cup champions Germany clinched victory from the jaws of defeat against Spain in the quarterfinals. Germany scored a dramatic late equaliser to force a shootout and then they edged out Spain 3-1.

Germany goalkeeper Jean Danneburg came off the bench to produce a match-winning performance in the shoot-out. He was the Player of the Match. By contrast, India were very tactical in their 1-0 victory against Belgium. India produced a magnificent defensive display in a replay of 2016 final in Lucknow.

Belgium had more shots, circle penetrations, possession, and penalty corners, but it was India who emerged winners thanks to a 21st-minute penalty corner conversion from Sharda Nand Tiwari, who flicked high into the goal from the left of the circle.

Belgium piled on the pressure in the final stages and boosted by a yellow card five-minute suspension for India’s Yashdeep Siwach, certainly looked capable of tying the match and forcing a shoot-out.

A late penalty corner arrived moments after Belgium replaced their goalkeeper with an outfield player, but India goalkeeper Pawan produced two vital saves to send his team into the competition semi-finals at the expense of their opponents.

