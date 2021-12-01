Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Six-Time Champions Germany, Argentina Enter Semifinals

Germany, who defeated Spain 3-1 in the shoot-out will face either India or Belgium in the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup semifinals. The winner of the Malaysia vs France encounter play Argentina in the last four.

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Six-Time Champions Germany, Argentina Enter Semifinals
Action during Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal in the FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup on Wednesday. Argentina won 2-1. | Twitter (FIH)

Trending

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Six-Time Champions Germany, Argentina Enter Semifinals
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T18:14:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 6:14 pm

Six-time champions Germany and Argentina earned hard-fought wins over Spain and Netherlands respectively to enter the semifinals of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (More Hockey News)

In the first quarterfinal of the day, Germany eked out a narrow 3-1 win over Spain in the shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 2-2 in regulation time, before Argentina beat Netherlands 2-1.

Germany took the lead from a penalty stroke through Christopher Kutter in the fifth minute but the lead was shortlived as Ignacio Abajo equalised for Spain from a penalty corner six minutes later.

After two barren quarters, it was Spain who shocked the Germans in the 59th minute when Eduard de Ignacio-Simo scored a fine field goal to give his side the lead. There was more drama in store as just at the stroke of the hooter, Germany secured a penalty corner and Masi Pfandt stepped up to take the match into a shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Paul Smith, Michel Struthoff and Hannes Muller found the back of the net, while Matteo Poljaric missed. Spain were awful from the one-on-one situation as Abajo, Guilermo Fortuno and de Ignaci-Simo missed while only Gerard Clapes scored.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Germany are the most successful team in the history of the Junior World Cup having won the tournament six times. The Germans won consecutive titles in 2009 and 2013 in New Delhi, which was their last crown.

Germany secured the bronze medal in the last edition of the tournament in 2016 in Lucknow. In the second last-eight round match, it took 24 minutes to break the deadlock when Argentina, the 2005 champions, surged ahead through Joaquin Kruger's field strike.

Kruger positioned himself perfectly at the backpost to tap in a free hit from outside the circle. But Netherlands responded in no time when Miles Bukkens converted a penalty corner in the very next minute to go into half-time locked at 1-1.

Netherlands started on a strong note after the change of ends and secured four penalty corners in quick time but the Argentine defence stood tall to thwart the dangers. The game eventually turned out to be a heartbreak for Netherlands as an own goal in the 59th minute put paid to their hopes.

Sheldon Schouten was at the wrong end of the proceedings when he deflected in Floris Middendorp’s cross from the left flank. 

Tags

PTI Bhubaneswar Hockey FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: ‘Fit And Hungry’ Ben Stokes Raring To Go Hard Against Australia In First Test

Ashes 2021-22: ‘Fit And Hungry’ Ben Stokes Raring To Go Hard Against Australia In First Test

Saina Nehwal, Olympic Medallist, Pulls Out Of Badminton World Championships Due To Injury

IND Vs NZ: Paras Mhambrey Updates On Wriddhiman Saha’s Availability For Mumbai Test

Cricket South Africa Dispels Omicron Threat, Woos India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment

Omicron Threat: We Still Have Time To Decide On India’s Tour Of South Africa - Sourav Ganguly

Badminton World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Make Winning Start In Bali

Premier League 2021-22: 14 Games And Counting – Newcastle United’s Winless Run Continues

Coronavirus Postpones Czech Republic Vs Belarus 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA A Vs IND A: Pacers Give India A Upper Hand On Day 1 Stumps Of Second Unofficial Test

SA A Vs IND A: Pacers Give India A Upper Hand On Day 1 Stumps Of Second Unofficial Test

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka (46/2) Trail West Indies (253) By 3 Runs At Day 3 Stumps - Highlights

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka (46/2) Trail West Indies (253) By 3 Runs At Day 3 Stumps - Highlights

IPL 2022 Retention Over, All Eyes On Mega Auction Now - Full List Of Players Retained

IPL 2022 Retention Over, All Eyes On Mega Auction Now - Full List Of Players Retained

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller

Read More from Outlook

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travellers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Soumitra Bose / Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league. The ECB has already roped in IPL teams like MI, DC and KRR.

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Outlook Web Desk / Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, researchers in France say vaccination may be useful to protect women and their babies against Covid-19.

Advertisement