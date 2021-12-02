Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs Germany, Semi-final, 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: How To Watch

India face Germany in the second semi-final of the 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup. Hosts India are also the defending champions, while Germany are the most successful team. Check match and telecast details here.

Live Streaming Of India Vs Germany, Semi-final, 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: How To Watch
India, in blue, and Belgium players during their 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup quarter-final match. | Courtesy: Twitter (@TheHockeyIndia)

Trending

Live Streaming Of India Vs Germany, Semi-final, 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: How To Watch
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T22:51:17+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 10:51 pm

In a mouth-watering 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup semi-final match, holders and two-time champions India take on the most successful side in the history of the tournament, Germany at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on December 3 (Friday), 2021. (More Hockey News)

The IND vs GER match will be telecast live on TV, and fans can also watch it online. Here's all you need to know about IND vs GER hockey match: 

India, who defeated Belgium by a solitary goal in a repeat of the last edition's final for a place in the last four, will face probably the biggest challenge of the tournament when they take on Germany. The German colts will be extra motivated to beat their Indian rivals. India had defeated Germany in the bronze medal play-off at Tokyo Olympics. Also, in Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Germany have a capable leader and a brilliant defender. 

The hosts have started the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup title defence on a disappointing note, losing to France 4-5. But a 13-1 win against minnows Canada in the next Pool B outing revived India's campaign. They eventually finished second in the group, behind France, with two wins. The second win came against Poland (8-2). Then, the Vivek Prasad-led side survived an intense quarter-final against Belgium.

Germany also survived an intense quarter-final clash against Spain, with the winners deciding on penalties (3-1) after 2-2 in regulation time. But the Germans were unbeaten in the group phase, winning all their Pool D matches -- against Pakistan (5-2), Argentina (3-2) and Egypt (11-0). And unlike India, their pool was much tougher. 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

India are chasing their fourth final appearance, having done so in 1997, 2001 and 2016. They won the title in 2001 and 2016 (at home). India finished fourth in 2005.

Germany's dominance in the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is such that this is their 11th semi-final appearance in 12 editions, and they had played seven finals, winning six. The only time they had failed to make the last four was in the 2005 edition, in the Netherlands.

For the record, no other team has won the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup more than once, except Germany and India. Thus, the second semi-final of the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 makes it a clash between the two most successful sides. Argentina (2005), Australia (1197) and Pakistan (1979) were the other teams to have lifted the trophy.

In the first semi-final, France take on Argentina. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST.

Match details

Match: FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021, semi-final match between India vs Germany
Date: December 3 (Friday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

How to watch India vs Germany, FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 semi-final match

Live streaming of the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 will telecast the knockout matches live from December 1 to 5.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Bhubaneswar Odisha Hockey Live streaming India National Hockey Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: How To Watch IND Vs NZ Match

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: How To Watch IND Vs NZ Match

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Announce Squads For T20I, ODI Series Against West Indies

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Who Will Virat Kohli Replace In India's XI Vs New Zealand?

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Eye Third Straight Win, Face Embattled East Bengal

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Wankhede Stadium Is India's Hunting Ground - Stats Preview

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Qualifies For Knockouts; Kidambi Srikanth Lose

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Preview: Series On The Line, Virat Kohli Returns To Lead India

IPL: Sanju Samson Is Rajasthan Royals' Long-term Leader, Says Kumar Sangakkara

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Germany, Semifinal - Preview

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Germany, Semifinal - Preview

Anju Bobby George Becomes 1st Indian To Win World Athletics' Woman Of Year Award

Anju Bobby George Becomes 1st Indian To Win World Athletics' Woman Of Year Award

Omicron Threat: Virat Kohli Expects Clear Picture In Next Few Days Ahead Of South Africa Tour

Omicron Threat: Virat Kohli Expects Clear Picture In Next Few Days Ahead Of South Africa Tour

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Pulls Out Due To Injury

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Pulls Out Due To Injury

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Statehood: Omar Abdullah Goes All Guns Blazing In Jammu Road Shows

Kashmir Statehood: Omar Abdullah Goes All Guns Blazing In Jammu Road Shows

Naseer A Ganai / National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit the road and held multiple rallies in Jammu in a first since the abrogation of Article 370 despite no elections in sight in J&K.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Jayanta Oinam / With Virat Kohli making a return and rain forecast in Mumbai, India will be forced to make changes. Here's a look at India's likely XI.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement