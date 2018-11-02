﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  KTM Teases 790 Adventure R In Small Video Clip

KTM Teases 790 Adventure R In Small Video Clip

KTM confirms the unveiling of the 790 Adventure R at EICMA 2018

02 November 2018
KTM Teases 790 Adventure R In Small Video Clip
KTM Teases 790 Adventure R In Small Video Clip
outlookindia.com
2018-11-02T15:54:18+0530

The teasing and tempting continues from KTM as the Austrian manufacturer has released a short clip confirming the global showcasing of the 790 Adventure. What’s more, it will bear the ‘R’ suffix! This should bring joy and delight for all off-road lovers as KTM’s R branded adventure bikes are the more hardcore variants of its Travel series of motorcycles.

KTM 790 Adventure R images


KTM has been working on the parallel-twin platform for quite some time and the first fruit that bore out of it was the 790 Duke, which is expected to hit Indian shores by 2019. That said, KTM could not forget its off-road roots and gave us a first glimpse of what to expect after they revealed the concept 790 Adventure at the 2017 EICMA. Well it is no longer a concept as KTM is gearing up to unveil what could be the most anticipated middleweight adventure motorcycle for over a year.

KTM 790 Adventure R images


Just a couple of days ago, KTM had released a small clip of how they have listened to what the ideal KTM should be from their most loyal customer base. Most of them remarked that they wanted an 800cc adventure tourer that weighs less than 200kg. In the latest video, KTM has simply put it as: “You Said - KTM Answered”. And that’s enough to leave us salivating for more details.

KTM 790 Adventure R images

The only piece of the jigsaw puzzle that we do know is that at the heart of it all will be the 799cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor which it will share with the 790 Duke. However, we suspect that the engine will be tuned differently for the 790 Adventure R so as to make it more off-road capable.

KTM 790 Adventure R images

The 790 Adventure R will surely disrupt the middleweight ADV segment, making the likes of the Triumph Tiger 800, the BMW F 750/850 GS and the Ducati Multistrada 950 sit up and take notice. Will we see it in India? We surely hope that we do but we figure that it will not be until 2020. Until then, we might have to settle for the 390 Adventure, which too is set to debut at the 2018 EICMA. Orange certainly is the new brown!

Source: zigwheels.com

READ MORE IN:
Bikes KTM Bikes KTM 790 Adventure R Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Leader Anil Parihar’s Killing Raises Questions About Revival Of Militancy In Jammu
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters