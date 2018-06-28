Kia SP Concept SUV Could Be Named Tusker; Will Rival Hyundai Creta

Last month, it seemed certain that Kia’s upcoming SUV based on the SP Concept would be called the ‘Trazor’ since it had a healthy lead in a poll wherein people could vote the name the production-spec SUV will adorn when it goes on sale in September next year. However, just before the polling ended, the name ‘Tusker’ surged ahead and this is what we could expect to find on the tailgate of the upcoming SUV which will share its features and drivetrains with its rival, the Hyundai Creta. Apart from Trazor and Tusker, voters also had the choice of opting for ‘SP-Z’ and ‘Trailster’.

Apart from the production-spec version of the Kia SP Concept, the South Korean car manufacturer also said it plans to introduce three other models in the Indian market, the most important of which will be a sub-4m SUV to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon by 2020. Kia is currently in the process of setting up its manufacturing facility in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The plant is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2019.

Kia is here for the long haul and it has already invested $1.1 billion to set shop in India.

Source: cardekho.com