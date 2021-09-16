Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Kerala Church Sparks Row Mentioning 'Love Jihad' In Students' Handbook; Expresses Regret After Protest

Kerala Church Sparks Row Mentioning 'Love Jihad' In Students' Handbook; Expresses Regret After Protest

When the book triggered a row after various Muslim outfits asked the government to confiscate it, the church authorities expressed regret on Wednesday and clarified that they did not intend to hurt any religion or faith and aimed only to keep the youth rooted in the Christianity.

Kerala Church Sparks Row Mentioning 'Love Jihad' In Students' Handbook; Expresses Regret After Protest
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Kerala Church Sparks Row Mentioning 'Love Jihad' In Students' Handbook; Expresses Regret After Protest
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T16:32:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 4:32 pm

Even before the raging controversy over the scathing 'narcotic jihad' remark by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt pacified, another church diocese in Keerala fuelled a separate controversy by delineating nine stages of the implementation of the alleged 'love jihad' in a handbook made for students of classes X to XII.

The book containing controversial content was published bythe Thamarassery Diocese, under the prominent Syro Malabar Church.

When the book triggered a row after various Muslim outfits asked the government to confiscate it, the church authorities expressed regret on Wednesday and clarified that they did not intend to hurt any religion or faith and aimed only to keep the youth rooted in the Christianity.

The Diocese has no discrimination or intolerance towards any faith or religion, the statement said.

"This book has been published not out of any hatred or objection towards any religion. It is only aimed at keeping the Christian youth rooted in the faith and to protect the community girls from exploitation," Fr John Pallikkavayalil, Director, Department of Catechesis under the Diocese, said.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

As per the over-130-page handbook, brought out by the Department of Catechesis under the Diocese, love jihad is a reality and claimed that it is being implemented through nine stages.

It also prescribes some precautions for the community girls to be taken to avoid falling into such love traps.

Among the several controversial remarks, the handbook had references about 'kaivisham', a kind of witchcraft allegedly practised through Muslim clerics to lure Christian girls.

It alleged that black magic was being carried out by collecting various objects possessed by the girls including their pen, handkerchief or a strand of hair.

Though the Diocese, in its press statement, urged to keep a vigil on attempts to destroy communal harmony, it also said that they had been receiving several complaints of "sex terrorism" targeting Christian girls for some time.

During the investigation of the Church, it had been found that over hundred community girls had been victimised for sexual exploitation and other harassment in the name of 'love marriages', it alleged in the statement.

Several Muslim outfits including Samstha Rights Protection Council came out against the handbook and demanded its confiscation by the government.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kozhikode Kerala Church Love Jihad Catechism Handbook National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday

With Eye On Polls, AAP Promises Free Electricity, Bill Waiver To Woo UP Voters

Maha: 35-Year-Old Deputy Sarpanch Jumps From Second Floor Over False Alarm, Dies

President Kovind Reaches Shimla To Attend Golden Jubilee Of Himachal Assembly Tomorrow

ED Raids Harsh Mander’s Premises In Delhi In Alleged Money Laundering Case

India Is Logging Covid 19 Cases At A Steady Pace

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from India

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

Read More from Outlook

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Kohli has decided he will continue to lead Indian cricket team in Tests and one-day Internationals.

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Asset Reconstruction Company

LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Outlook Business Team / LIVE Updates from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Press Conference

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Haryana government has constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockage of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement