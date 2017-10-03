Kerala High Court Grants Bail To Malayalam Actor Dileep, Arrested In Connection With Molestation Case

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Malayalam actor Dileep who was arrested in connection with molestation and abduction case of actress.

The actor had spent 85 days in police custody and attempted to get bail four times previously.

Dileep was lodged in Aluva sub-jail after being arrested in the case on July 10.

Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, Martin and Vignesh, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car and film the act was hatched by Dileep.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.

