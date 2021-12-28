Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Kejriwal A Self-proclaimed 'Aam Aadmi' Who Is Least Bothered About Interests of Commoners: Channi

Channi said only a person like him who has faced hardships can understand the problems of the people, according to an official statement here.

Kejriwal A Self-proclaimed 'Aam Aadmi' Who Is Least Bothered About Interests of Commoners: Channi
Charanjit Singh Channi, Chief minister of Punjab. | PTI Photo

Trending

Kejriwal A Self-proclaimed 'Aam Aadmi' Who Is Least Bothered About Interests of Commoners: Channi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T22:09:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 10:09 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday targeted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, alleging he is a self-proclaimed "aam aadmi" (common man) who is least bothered about the interests of commoners. "A person who is having a lavish lifestyle, how can he know about the agonies of the common man," Channi said, targeting the Delhi chief minister.

Addressing a rally at a grain market here, the Punjab chief minister asked Kejriwal which common man stays in sprawling and expensive hotels. Channi said only a person like him who has faced hardships can understand the problems of the people, according to an official statement here. Channi termed Kejriwal and his allies “East India Company” and said Punjab leaders are “ignored” by Kejriwal and an “outsider” is just projecting himself on posters as the leader of Punjab which, he added, the Punjabis will not tolerate.

The chief minister slammed Kejriwal for indulging in “theatrics” by sitting in auto-rickshaws and going to someone's house whereas he lives in a big bungalow in Delhi and stays in expensive hotels during his Punjab visits ahead of the assembly polls due early next year. He further said that most MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party have left the party as their “fake propaganda of projecting themselves as common man is exposed.”

Related Stories

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress leader Channi further said the Badals and Bikram Singh Majithia would not be spared as they “looted Punjab for their personal gains”.The chief minister said Majithia has gone into hiding because of fear of arrest. Majithia has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in Punjab.

Accusing the Badals of running a “transport mafia” in the state, Channi said his government ended this mafia within just three months. He said, "We are strong and capable enough to take strong decisions to stop all kinds of mafias in the state whereas the AAP convener (Kejriwal) has given a written apology to the Majithia.” Channi said that as all AAP leaders have left Kejriwals 'Khas party', only Bhagwant Mann is siding with Kejriwal and not speaking anything against “wrongdoings” of the Delhi chief minister due to his ambition of becoming the chief minister. He once again reiterated that his government will not bow down and deal with all mafias with an iron hand and put all the big fish in the drug trade behind bars. 

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Delhi CM East India Company Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement