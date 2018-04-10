Kawasaki offering discounts upto Rs 3 lakh on its India range

Kawasaki has been racing at the World Superbike championship for a while now and has been quite successful at it, with its race-spec ZX-10R. It has racked up three consecutive wins in the last three years and looks set to clinch a fourth win in this year’s season. To celebrate this Kawasaki is offering discounts on the Ninja 300, Ninja ZX-10R and ZX10RR.

The Japanese bikemaker is officially offering a flat discount of Rs 41,000 on the Ninja 300. This brings down the price of the bike to Rs 3.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Dealerships however are offering two choices: Flat Rs 41,000 discount or Rs 25,000 discount and a free riding jacket. New owners also get to participate in a lucky draw where the winners get to attend the WSBK finals on October 25 in Qatar. There are no discounts on the newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 400.

The ZX-10R meanwhile attracts a massive official discount of Rs 3 lakh (Rs 3.5 lakh for the ZX-10RR). Post discount, the ZX-10R retails for Rs 15.8 lakh while the ZX-10RR costs Rs 18.9 lakh. Buyers get to choose between the discounts or a trip to witness the WSBK final race in Qatar. While this is the official discount, Kawasaki dealerships are also unofficially offering discounts ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and a free Akrapovic exhaust system.

While there are no discounts on CKD models like the Z650, Ninja 650 and Versys 650, Kawasaki dealerships are offering discounts on the Z1000 and Z1000R ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh too.

Source: zigwheels.com