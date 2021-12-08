Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Kashmir Valley Experiences Unrest As J&K National Panthers Party Burns BJP Effigy In Protest

The central government has assured elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the completion of the delimitation exercise followed by the restoration of statehood.

2021-12-08T18:49:19+05:30
Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 6:49 pm

In Jammu and Kashmir, an effigy of the BJP government and the delimitation commission was set ablaze by National Panthers Party (JKNPP) during a protest against the Centre for allegedly delaying Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

“The BJP government is colluding with the delimitation commission in delaying and denying Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to satiate its vested political interests,” JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said, cautioning the government of “dire consequences” in case the Jammu province was divested of its "legitimate" political rights.

Alleging subversion of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the JKNPP leader said the Centre seems to be averse to the idea of holding Assembly elections in the new set up.

As per the 2011 census, excluding Ladakh, the Kashmir province has an edge of 12 per cent over Jammu as far as their population ratio is concerned. However, Jammu comprises 62 percent of the total geographical area of the now Union Territory. It also includes rough terrains with poor accessibility.

“Therefore, the Jammu region deserves a higher number of Assembly seats than Kashmir,” Harsh said.

(With PTI Inputs)

