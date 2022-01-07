Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Kartik Aaryan As Virat Kohli? Here's What The Actor Has To Say About It

Actor Kartik Aaryan during a social media QnA session expressed his desire to play the former captain of the Indian cricket team in limited-overs format in a biopic based on Virat Kohli's life.

The actor recently made his OTT debut with 'Dhamaka.' | Instagram\KartikAaryan

2022-01-07T10:53:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 10:53 am

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in response to a question raised by a fan said that he would love to act in cricketer and former Indian captain Virat Kohli’s biopic.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aaryan was answering some questions from fans and one of them asked the actor “which cricketer’s biopic he would like to act in.” In response to this, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor said that  “If I'd love to do a biopic, (The actor takes a pause), Virat Kohli”, he said.

Aaryan recently uploaded photos and videos of himself in cricket gear, sparking speculation that he was working on a cricket-themed film.

 
 
Although later the actor revealed that his role as a cricketer was for an advertisement and shared the same on his Instagram handle.

 
 
 
The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor recently made his OTT debut with ‘Dhamaka.’ He spoke about the success of 'Dhamaka' as he is happy with the acceptance he has received from the audience, as reported by Times of India. He said, "I am happy everyone enjoyed watching me on screen again. All the praises that I received just gave me a sense of validation. When you start off doing something new in life you want that validation and I think all the reviews, the appreciation posts on social media, all the messages and the phone calls I received really validated my choice of work and choice of character. It was one of the most challenging roles of my career. I am thankful to the audience and everyone from the industry for loving it. So, from here on you will see me in more and more different avatars and a lot more challenging roles."

‘Dhamaka’ directed by Ram Madhvani, was Aaryan’s most recent film. The thriller was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

On the work front, Aaryan will next be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ alongside actors Kiara Advani and Tabu.Apart from this the actor will be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’ and director Sajid Nadiadwala’s next movie which is still untitled.

