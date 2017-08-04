Karti Chidambaram Takes Down Lookout Notice Against Him With a Sarcastic Tweet

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram has approached the Madras High Court against a lookout notice issued against him three days ago in the FEMA rules violation case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent a second notice to Karti Chidambaram in July this year for questioning regarding the inx media Case.

Karti had not appeared both times.

Earlier, the CBI had summoned Karti between 27 June and 29 June, but Karti, through his lawyers, informed the investigating team that he needs more time before he can appear for questioning.

According to the CBI, INX Media stated in its records that an amount of Rs 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm the CBI said was "indirectly" owned by Karti, for management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification.

Karti Chidambaram had an interesting tweet taking down the lookout notice issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

For all those "looking out for me" :) pic.twitter.com/IcRw1mhjMs — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 4, 2017

In the picture shared on the tweet, he is seen congratulating Sivagangai district Congress leader at Karaikudi.

Although the twitter handle is an unverified one, it is followed by the verified handle of P. Chidambaram.