04 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:13 pm National

Karti Chidambaram Takes Down Lookout Notice Against Him With a Sarcastic Tweet

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-08-04T12:43:02+0530

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram has approached the Madras High Court against a lookout notice issued against him  three days ago in the FEMA rules violation case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent a second notice to Karti Chidambaram  in July this year for questioning regarding the inx media Case.

Karti had not appeared both times. 

Earlier, the CBI had summoned Karti between 27 June and 29 June, but Karti, through his lawyers, informed the investigating team that he needs more time before he can appear for questioning.

According to the CBI, INX Media stated in its records that an amount of Rs 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm the CBI said was "indirectly" owned by Karti, for management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification.

Karti Chidambaram had an interesting tweet taking down the lookout notice issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate. 

 

In the picture shared on the tweet, he is seen congratulating Sivagangai district Congress leader at Karaikudi.

Although the twitter handle is an unverified one, it is followed by the verified handle of P. Chidambaram. 

 

 

