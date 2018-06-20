Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched, Priced At Rs 17.53 Lakh

Jeep has launched a limited edition version of the Compass SUV, the Bedrock, at Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the base Sport variant of the Jeep Compass, it’s been introduced to commemorate the sale of 25,000 Compass SUVs in the country in less than a year. Unlike the regular Sport variant, which is available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Bedrock is only available with the 2.0-litre diesel engine. It makes 173PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

For the additional premium of Rs 98,000 over the Sport trim, you get reverse parking camera, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, side step for ingress, Bedrock-branded seat covers, black roof rails, premium floor mats, Bedrock decals and the Bedrock monogram.

The price premium is a bit on the higher side but you can go for this edition if you wish to stand out from the crowd. Else, stick to the stock entry-level variant or add another Rs 34,000 over the Bedrock’s price and go for the next Compass Longitude variant, where you also get bigger 17-inch alloys, push button engine start, passive keyless entry, cornering fog lamps, rear fog lamps and reverse parking sensors. You only miss out on the reversing camera, which you can get fitted at an additional cost. Barring the camera, you get a whole lot of other goodies which do make it a more value for money package over the Bedrock limited edition.

The Compass Bedrock is available in three exterior colours only: white, grey and red.

Source: cardekho.com