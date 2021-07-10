July 10, 2021
Massive Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, 500 Vehicles Stranded

Massive Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, 500 Vehicles Stranded

Due to a massive landslide at Magerkote, all passengers in light motor vehicles (LMVs) are requested to move back towards Banihal or Ramban from either side, the officials said.

More than 500 vehicles are stranded at Jammu Srinagar Highway owing to a rain induced landslide on Saturday
Following a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Saturday . The catastrophe has left over 500 vehicles stranded, according to the officials.

Sources said that the Magarkot belt in the Ramsoo area was blocked by the landslide.

The 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar highway is the sole all-weather road that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country. 

As a result, over 500 heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded at different points of the highway, the officials added.

They said men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area.

Due to a massive landslide at Magerkote, all passengers in LMVs are requested to move back towards Banihal or Ramban from either side, the officials said.

"No new vehicles will be allowed to ply on highway from Nashri towards Srinagar and from Banihal towards Ramban," an official said.

Police have requested the public to cooperate in this regard and make travel plans only after checking about the reopening of the road.

The landslide may take 10-12 hours to get cleared, they said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

