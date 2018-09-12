The Website
12 September 2018

J-K: Army, Police Launch Search Operation After Suspected Militants Fire On Security Forces

The latest militant attack along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has come seven months after three militants attacked Sunjwan military camp in Jammu.

Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in Jhajjar Kotli area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday after suspected militants opened fire at a police party.

No one was injured in the firing. The suspected militants opened fire on security personnel after they intercepted a truck that sped past a check point, a police spokesman said.

“One AK 47 and three magazines were recovered. Driver and conductor have been taken into custody and are being questioned,” the police spokesman said.

 He said two-three suspected militants who fled from the truck are being chased.

 “Police, army and CRPF have been activated and cordon and search operation is on ahead of Suketar village near Katra crossing of the National Highway,” the spokesman said.

 The latest militant attack along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has come seven months after three militants attacked Sunjwan military camp in Jammu.

