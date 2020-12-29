ISL Live Streaming, ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch Match 42 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo faces a unique quandary as he prepares his team to take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium, on Tuesday. (More Football News)

On one hand, goals are coming from everywhere — Chennaiyin have already had six different individual goalscorers this term. On the other, the people tasked with scoring them — the strikers — aren't finding the net often enough.



Chennaiyin will have to be on their toes right till the final whistle for ATKMB have developed a knack for scoring late winners. They have scored in the last fifteen minutes of the match four times already. That trend may have to do with how ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas drills his team to react to situations as they evolve.

Against ATKMB, who are yet to concede from open play this season, the likes of Jakub Sylvestr will have to do a lot better if Chennaiyin are to walk away from the match with something.



Laszlo is happy with how goals are coming from different sources and stressed that it was no accident. But he also recognized the need for his team to be less wasteful up front. Lallianzuala Chhangte failed to hit the target from good positions all season before finally doing so against SC East Bengal, while Sylvestr has the worst conversion rate (5.26) in the league among players who have scored at least one goal.



While ATKMB are favorites going into the match, Habas has been around long enough to know there are no easy matches in the ISL.



All you need to know about the ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC match:



Match: 42nd match of ISL 2020-21 between ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: December 29 (Tuesday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa

Head-to-Head: Chennaiyin have played 15 matches with the ATK side (now ATK Mohun Bagan). ATKMB has won 7, Chennaiyin 4, Draws 4.



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.



Likely XIs:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK); Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali



Squads:

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Goalkeepers - Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Moirangthem, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul; Defenders - Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Thangjam; Midfielders - Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson, Md. Fardin Ali Molla; Forwards - Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.



Head coach - Antonio Lopez Habas (Spain)



Chennaiyin FC: Goalkeepers - Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra; Defenders - Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Keisham, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji; Midfielders - Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Khangebam, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri; Forwards - Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali.



Head coach - Csaba Laszlo (Romanian–Hungarian)

