September 19, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020, MI Vs CSK: Faf Du Plessis' Sensational Catches Earn MS Dhoni Applause - WATCH

IPL 2020, MI Vs CSK: Faf Du Plessis' Sensational Catches Earn MS Dhoni Applause - WATCH

Known as one of the finest fielders in the world, Faf du Plessis pulled off two brilliant catches during the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match of the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2020
Faf du Plessis makes it possible
Composite: Screengrabs/IPL
2020-09-19T21:58:39+05:30

Faf du Plessis took two brilliant catches in the same Ravindra Jadeja over to earn the applause of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES | SCORECARD

Jadeja, who was hit for successive sixes by Hardik Pandya in the 12th over, had Saurabh Tiwary caught at deep off the first ball of the 15th over. Four balls later, Hardik got out in a similar fashion -- with du Plessis taking both the catches.

Watch both the dismissals here:

Lungi Ngidi claimed three wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Jadeja took a brace each as CSK restricted the four-time champions to 162/9.

For MI, Tiwary (42 off 31) top-scored. Quinton de Kock contributed with 33 off 20, while skipper Rohit made 12. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Hardik all got starts but failed to convert.

Earlier, CSK skipper Dhoni won and opted to bowl first at Abu Dhabi.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

