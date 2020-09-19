IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings: MI Vs CSK Live In UAE

After months of speculation, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 finally starts. Although the fear of coronavirus looms large over the world's most popular T20 cricket tournament, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are face to face in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi. The Emirates Cricket Board agreed to host IPL 2020 after the main cities of India -- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore -- were not available due to the impact of coronavirus. This is the second time UAE is hosting the IPL. In 2014, the first portion of the IPL was held because of the general elections in India. There could not have been a better match than MI vs CSK to start IPL 2020. Most players from both sides have not played competitive cricket for almost six months but both MI and CSK have used their time in UAE to prepare well both physically and mentally. CSK will be led by their talismanic skipper MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain has retired from all forms of international cricket and will focus fully on CSK winning the IPL again. Rohit Sharma's MI remains one of the best teams in the world. The conditions in UAE will be unique, though. The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the boundary lines with players restricted in a bio-secure bubble to help them stay away from the dreaded virus. This edition of IPL T20 will be a challenge to the players. More than their skills, mental toughness will surely be a differentiator. Here is the full scorecard of Mumbai India vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK).



