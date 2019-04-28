﻿
In a deplorable show of petulance, Rohit Sharma hits the stumps even as umpire Nitin Menon stood there in his position during the KKR vs MI match of IPL 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 28 April 2019
Screengrab: IPL
2019-04-28T23:27:03+0530

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma is known for his cool and calm demeanor. But the right-handed batsman lost his cool during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

In a deplorable show of petulance, Rohit hits the stumps at the non-striker's end while walking back after given out LBW in the fourth over even as Nitin Menon stood there in his position. And it's Rohit's 100th match as a captain in the IPL.

Rohit tried to slog the third ball of the fourth over, bowled by Harry Gurney. But missed it and umpire raised the dreaded finger. He reviewed and it returned as the umpire's call with the ball hitting the stumps, partially. Then, in Rohit's case, there seemed to a faint nick.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and put KKR into bat. The hosts rode on fifties from Shubman Gill (76 off 45), Chris Lynn (54 off 29) and Andre Russell (80 off 40) to post the season's highest total -- a massive 232/2.

MI need a win to qualify for the playoffs.

