Chasing a 188-run target, Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel added 63 runs for the first wicket. Then Patel departed in the sixth over, Kohli soon followed the suit

Outlook Web Bureau 28 April 2019
Screengrab: IPL
outlookindia.com
2019-04-28T19:21:20+0530

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli continued his poor form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, but the cricket's superstar had his moment on Sunday during the 46th match of the season against Delhi Capitals (DD) at Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

A swinging delivery from Ishant Sharma managed to get a thick nick from Kohli bat and Rishabh Pant took a diving catch, as he claimed to be. But Kohli, who was following the ball to the glove, laughed off the appeal even as Delhi players celebrate the 'dismissal'. Umpire gave it not out and reviewed. It turned out to be a short-lived joy for the hosts.

Then, Kohli was seen engaging in animated talk with Sharma and Pant.

Watch it here:

Chasing a 188-run target, Kohli and Parthiv Patel (39 off 20) added 63 runs for the first wicket. Then Patel departed in the sixth over, Kohli soon followed the suit, getting out in the eight over to Axar Patel. Kohli made 23 off 17.

RCB needed to win the match to keep their slim hope of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

