If a single six can send the whole nation into euphoric celebration than it was just hit by Jasprit Bumrah, India's real number 11.

The 25-year-old finished the Indian innings in the fourth ODI against Australia at Mohali with a mighty hit over long-on off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

The unexpected six triggered wild celebrations in the Indian camp with skipper Virat Kohli leading the chorus. Watch it here:

It was Bumrah's first six in international cricket. He had previously hit two fours though.

And it reminded many of that Venkatesh Prasad six against the same opponents in 2000.

As a batsman, he now has a grand total of 17 runs with 10 not out as his highest score.

Batting first, India set a massive 359-run target for Australia. India lead the five-match series 2-1.