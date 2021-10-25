Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case

A Zika virus case that was detected in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has sent officials in a tizzy with the Union Health Ministry sending a high-level, multidisciplinary team to the spot where the infection was reported.

The virus has infected a 57-year-old man from Kanpur who tested positive for the Zika virus on October 22.

In a statement, the ministry said the multidisciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and RML Hospital, New Delhi has been deployed to assist the state health authorities for control and containment measures of Zika virus disease.

The team shall work closely with the state health department, take stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry's Action Plan for Zika Management is being implemented.

The team will also recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika in the state, the statement said.

The patient is a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday, the first in Kanpur, a health official said on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.

Twenty-two more samples of persons who came in contact with the patient and those who have the same symptoms have also been sent for examination.

