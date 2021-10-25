Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case

A 57-year-old man from Kanpur who tested positive for the Zika virus on October 22 became Uttar Pradesh's first Zika virus patient.

Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case
UP's first Zika virus case sends authorities scurrying | PTI

Trending

Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T14:31:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 2:31 pm

A Zika virus case that was detected in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has sent officials in a tizzy with the Union Health Ministry sending a high-level, multidisciplinary team to the spot where the infection was reported.

The virus has infected a 57-year-old man from Kanpur who tested positive for the Zika virus on October 22.

In a statement, the ministry said the multidisciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and RML Hospital, New Delhi has been deployed to assist the state health authorities for control and containment measures of Zika virus disease.

Related Stories

Maharashtra Reports Its 1st Case Of Zika Virus After A 50-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive

Zika Virus: Karnataka Ramps Up Pre-Emptive Vector Control Measures

UP: First Zika Virus Case Reported In Kanpur, IAF Officer Infected

The team shall work closely with the state health department, take stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry's Action Plan for Zika Management is being implemented.

The team will also recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika in the state, the statement said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The patient is a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday, the first in Kanpur, a health official said on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.

Twenty-two more samples of persons who came in contact with the patient and those who have the same symptoms have also been sent for examination.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kanpur Zika Virus Uttar Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Class 10 Students With A-Plus Grades To Get Seats In Courses They Pick: Kerala Education Minister

UP Govt Advert Claims State Has Most Medical Colleges, NMC Website Disagrees

Counselling Of NEET-PG Applicants Not To Begin Before SC Verdict On OBC, EWS Quota

J&K: Search For Militants Enters 15th Day As Firing Resumes In Poonch

India Logs 14,306 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Drop To 1,67,695

HM Shah Pays Obeisance At Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple In J&K’s Ganderbal

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Free Medical Treatment Of Rs 10 Lakh To Voters If Congress Wins

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Advertisement

More from India

Amit Shah Exchanges Phone Number With Jammu Man, Says 'Call Me Anytime' In Viral Video

Amit Shah Exchanges Phone Number With Jammu Man, Says 'Call Me Anytime' In Viral Video

Karnataka Students Return To Schools After 18 Months As Classes Reopen Post Covid-19

Karnataka Students Return To Schools After 18 Months As Classes Reopen Post Covid-19

UP: First Zika Virus Case Reported In Kanpur, IAF Officer Infected

UP: First Zika Virus Case Reported In Kanpur, IAF Officer Infected

Himachal Pradesh: Three Mumbai Tourists Killed In Kinnaur After Heavy Snowfall, 10 Still Stranded

Himachal Pradesh: Three Mumbai Tourists Killed In Kinnaur After Heavy Snowfall, 10 Still Stranded

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Outlook Web Desk / In his affidavit submitted to the court, Sameer Wankhede refuted the allegations levelled against him, and claimed he was under a 'lurking threat of arrest'.

Hate And Joy After IND v PAK T20 World Cup Clash

Hate And Joy After IND v PAK T20 World Cup Clash

Soumitra Bose / A scuffle between Kashmiri, UP, Bihar students at a Punjab institute shows how emotionally draining an India vs Pakistan encounter can be.

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Priyam Shukla / Hardly 250 people belonging to 60 to 70 families remain in Karbong tribe. Their population is getting reduced fast due to intertribal marriage, poverty and lack of proper education.

Advertisement