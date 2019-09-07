﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Achievement No Small Feat': PM Modi Lifts Spirits Up At ISRO As Contact With 'Vikram' Lander Lost

'Achievement No Small Feat': PM Modi Lifts Spirits Up At ISRO As Contact With 'Vikram' Lander Lost

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister Modi said: "Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat."

IANS 07 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Achievement No Small Feat': PM Modi Lifts Spirits Up At ISRO As Contact With 'Vikram' Lander Lost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi At ISRO
ISRO Live Stream Screen Grab
'Achievement No Small Feat': PM Modi Lifts Spirits Up At ISRO As Contact With 'Vikram' Lander Lost
outlookindia.com
2019-09-07T03:58:58+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told ISRO scientists not to lose confidence after communication with the Vikram lander was lost while it was descending to the moon's South Pole.

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister said: "Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat."

"The the nation is proud of you. You all have served the nation and done a great service to science and mankind. Move ahead with lots of courage. I am with you, hope for the best," he said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the students present there to witnesss the landing and patiently answered their questions.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Narendra Modi Bengaluru ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation Chandrayaan-2 Mission To The Moon National
Next Story : Communication With Chandrayaan-2 Lander Lost, Data Being Analysed: ISRO
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters