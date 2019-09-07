'Achievement No Small Feat': PM Modi Lifts Spirits Up At ISRO As Contact With 'Vikram' Lander Lost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told ISRO scientists not to lose confidence after communication with the Vikram lander was lost while it was descending to the moon's South Pole.

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister said: "Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat."

"The the nation is proud of you. You all have served the nation and done a great service to science and mankind. Move ahead with lots of courage. I am with you, hope for the best," he said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the students present there to witnesss the landing and patiently answered their questions.