Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that her 40 lawmakers are in contact with the BJP and will leave her as soon as the elections are over.

Addressing a rally in Sreerampur in West Bengal, PM Modi said, “Didi, on May 23, the day of the results, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you and run. Even today, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me.”

Mocking Banerjee for often losing her cool as she was "sensing defeat", Modi said she cannot even dream of becoming the prime minister.



"With just a handful of seats, 'Didi' you can't reach Delhi. Delhi is far away. Going to Delhi is just an excuse. Her real intention is to politically establish her nephew," he said.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O' Brien hit back at the PM, accusing him of horse trading and said the party would complain to the Election Commission.

"Expiry Babu PM, lets get this straight. Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading! Your expiry date is near. Today, we are complaining to the Election Commission. Charging you with horse trading," the TMC leader said in a tweet.

He also accused the Chief Minister of nepotism, insisting she wants to politically establish her nephew in West Bengal.

Banerjee's nephew Abhishek is a sitting MP from Diamond Harbour and the TMC candidate for the seat.

Lashing out at opposition parties for questioning the credibility of EVMs, Modi said his rivals have moved on from abusing him to criticising EVMs, as they face "imminent defeat".

"Earlier only Modi was abused, now even EVMs are being abused. The opposition is doing so as it faces imminent defeat," he said.

He also accused the state's ruling party of rigging elections, claiming its "goons" were preventing voters from exercising their franchise.

(With inputs from PTI)