Yogi Adityanath’s Name Gives Shivers To Criminals In UP: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying: “his (Yogi’s) name gives shivers to the criminals” in the state.

Singh unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru (preacher) Avaidyanath in Maharajganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

He said Adityanath is walking on the path shown to him by his religious preacher.

Describing Adityanath as a personality who can play multiple roles, Singh said he is working for strengthening both 'sanatan dharma' and the state.

Underlining that there should be proper law and order to ensure development, Singh said, "Criminals start shivering on hearing Yogi's name and their hearts start beating fast."

"No one can doubt Adityanath's honesty, even if they are sleeping," he said.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.

Singh also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and said after consulting him, he has given instructions to armed forces personnel not to initiate any attack but to give befitting reply to any instigation from other countries.

Singh also recalled his student days at Gorakhpur University and said he had long association with Gorakhnath peeth head Avaidyanath.

Speaking at the event, CM Adityanath hailed Singh and said that working along with Prime Minister Modi, he has strengthened the security of the country. (With PTI inputs)