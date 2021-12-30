Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Yearender 2021 | Year Of Natural Disasters For Himachal Pradesh

Flash floods, landslides and glacial lake bursts—Himachal Pradesh saw all in 2020. The impact of climate change as per scientists is evident and 2021 too had its moments.

Yearender 2021 | Year Of Natural Disasters For Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh witnessed natural disaster in 2021.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Yearender 2021 | Year Of Natural Disasters For Himachal Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T11:54:26+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 11:54 am

Himachal Pradesh will remember the year 2021 for the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on the hilly state.

But what will continue to cast a dark shadow on the ecologically fragile land in the upcoming year is the spate of natural disasters that left a trail of death and destruction across the hills and valleys of the state.

Flash floods, landslides and glacial lake bursts—Himachal Pradesh saw all in 2020. The impact of climate change as per scientists is evident in the state with the increasing frequency of natural disasters.

The neighbouring state, Uttarakhand too witnessed major natural disasters, which took heavy toll on human lives. Over 200 people were either killed or lost in the single incident at Chamoli in the vicinity of Nanda Devi National Park—UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The rock-and-ice avalanche that hit Rishiganga river was the most horrifying tragedy in Uttarakhand in recent years, and has exposed the ecological risks of building mega dams and other projects, unsustainable in the fragile environs of mountains.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, known for its ancient glaciers—the storehouse of water that spur development and prosperity in its lower catchments—is no longer a safe zone. Some of the highly-misplaced development priorities and human interference with nature has become the biggest contributing factor to disasters, experts say.

 “We keep shouting from rooftops about climate change or global warming being a factor for turning the Himalayas into a potential hazard zone. But there is also a need to count anthropological interference that has added pressure, leading to these disasters becoming more frequent,” says Anand Sharma, former director of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at Dehradun.

The local communities in hazard-prone districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti say that the model of development being followed by successive governments, during the past three decades has put a question mark on their very survival. Now there are collective voices against setting-up new hydel projects and dams. At least 16 project have been already proposed in the two districts.

 A two-day conference on climate change, held this week in Shimla, raised concerns about receding glaciers, glacial lake bursts, glacier lake formations and mountain crack-ups that are causing major landslides. Six natural disasters have occurred in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi districts. In Kinnaur, a natural tragedy claimed more than 40 lives.

The vulnerability of the geologically young and not-so-stable steep slopes in various Himalayan ranges has been increasing at a rapid rate in the recent decade due to human interference including deforestation, road cutting, blasting to make tunnels, building dams and dumping of debris, the experts said.

They believe this has resulted in drying up of water sources, crop failures and vanishing of rare fauna and flora.

 Dr Suresh Attri, a climate change scientist at the Himachal Pradesh department of Environment, Science and Technology says, “The impact of climate change is becoming increasingly visible in the mountains and geological formations. The rocks have turned unstable and when disturbed through human activities, machines or digging of tunnels or dams, landslides occur.”

The opening of the world’s longest tunnel at Rohtang at a height of 10,000 feet has been hailed as the biggest event in the history of the mountainous state, providing all-weather connectivity to the tribals in Lahaul-Spiti, and also Leh.

The region is likely to bear the brunt of biggest human interference, mobility of vehicles and tourist influx.

 However, this increasing human interference is also the biggest worry which experts believe would haunt this ecologically fragile valley, due to reckless exploitation of its resources, particularly its rivers and unplanned constructions.

 Here too, the local communities are asking for adopting the ‘Bhutan model’ for tourism and banning all new hydel projects—on Tandi, Rashil, Bardang, Miyar, Selli and Jispa—which they fear could spell doom for the region, and disturb the flow of the Chandra and Bhaga rivers in the Chenab basin,” says environmental activist Sudershan Jaspa.

 The way forward, feels Kundal Sayarthi, joint secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is to set up a multi-hazard early warning system for disaster reduction with a robust resilience and effective response to climate change risks.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Shimla Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Natural Disaster COVID-19 Flash Floods UNESCO Uttarakhand National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Atal Rohtang Tunnel National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Jharkhand: On The Path To Progress And Prosperity

Jharkhand: On The Path To Progress And Prosperity

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Uttar Pradesh Polls Should Be Held On Time With Covid-19 Protocol: Election Commission

2021: Telangana Witnesses Political Slugfest Between Ruling TRS And BJP

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Had I Sent Ajit Pawar To Join Hands With Fadnavis, Then Would Have Ensured The Government Continued, Says NCP Supremo

Omicron Gradually Spreading In Community: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Uttarakhand: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pithoragarh

Government Declares Entire Nagaland 'Disturbed Area' As Demand For AFSPA Withdrawal Continues

Government Declares Entire Nagaland 'Disturbed Area' As Demand For AFSPA Withdrawal Continues

Mathura Reports 6 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Among Foreign-Returned

Mathura Reports 6 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Among Foreign-Returned

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Fresh 13,154 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Fresh 13,154 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Naseer Ganai / On Wednesday evening the police said six militants of proscribed Jaish Mohammad outfit were killed in two separate encounters in South Kashmir. The police said four of the killed militants have been identified.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

Jayanta Oinam / India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Outlook Web Desk / Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.

Advertisement