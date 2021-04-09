Workplace Vaccination Drive: What’s The Process, Eligibility; All Your Questions Answered

Covid-19 vaccination will be allowed at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11 across states and Union territories. In a letter to the chief secretaries, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a substantial proportion of the population aged 45 years and above is in the organised sector of the economy and is involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private) or manufacturing and services.

"In order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, Covid-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing Covid vaccination centre," Bhushan said in the letter.

Who will be eligible for vaccination?

Those who are above 45 years of age can be vaccinated. From April 1, the government has allowed everyone born before January 1, 1977, to opt for the vaccination.

Are relatives of employees allowed to take the jab?

No. The notification says “no outsiders including eligible family members will be allowed for vaccination at ‘CVC (Covid Vaccination Centre) at Work Place.”

What was the need to take such a step?

According to the government, a “substantial proportion” of the population aged 45-59 (and in some cases up to 65 years) are in the organised sector and are involved in formal occupation in government and private offices, or manufacturing and services. The move will benefit these people, who will not have to travel to traditional vaccination centres.

When is the vaccination drive starting?

From April 11, centres may be launched across states/Union Territories.

Will all offices have such centres?

No. Vaccination drives will be conducted at workplaces having 100 or more willing and eligible beneficiaries, a criterion set to prevent vaccination wastage.

Would that be safe?

Every such centre in government offices will be tagged to the nearest vaccination facility at a government hospital. Similarly, every centre in private offices will be tagged to the nearest vaccination facility at a private hospital. These designated government and private hospital centres will be responsible for the deployment of vaccination teams and plan vaccination sessions at workplace centres under them.

How to register?

Beneficiaries can register through CoWIN platform, as is the practice now. The nodal officer will oversee the process. On-the-spot facilities will also be available for employees of the office.

Is it important to register the workplaces acting as vaccination centre?

Yes, all such workplaces will have to register on the CoWIN platform. The name should not be abbreviated in order to ensure clarity. Vaccination sites should have three parts – Waiting, vaccination and observation rooms.

