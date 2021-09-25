Noted Women's Rights Activist, Author Kamla Bhasin Dies At The Age Of 75

Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries.

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin | Twitter

2021-09-25T11:16:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 11:16 am

Eminent women's rights activist, poet and author Kamla Bhasin breathed her last on Saturday. She was 75.

Activist Kavita Srivastava tweeted that Bhasin passed away around 3 am.

Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries.

"Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief," Kavita Srivastava tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Kamla Bhasin Women's Rights Activist Noted Author National
