Women's Day: Maharashtra Govt Sets Up 5 Covid Vaccination Centres Only For Women

The Maharashtra government on Monday set up five Covid-19 vaccination centres in each district of the state exclusively for inoculating women to mark International Women's Day. The centres will remain operational only for the day, a health official said.

According to the health official, those women who are willing to take the vaccine can go to any of the five centres during the day

"Every district has set up five such centres today. However, there are 19 such centres in Thane district due to higher demand there. There are 189 such centres in the state exclusively for vaccinating women," the official said.

Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 22,19,727.

The state has so far reported 52,478 deaths due to the viral infection, as per official figures.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Thane district has added 780 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count to 2,69,845,an official said on Monday.

The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,302

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 46,312 and the death toll at 1,205, another official said

With PTI Inputs

