March 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Women's Day: Maharashtra Govt Sets Up 5 Covid Vaccination Centres Only For Women

Women's Day: Maharashtra Govt Sets Up 5 Covid Vaccination Centres Only For Women

All the women who are willing to take the vaccine can go to any of the five centres during the day and get themselves inoculated

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Women's Day: Maharashtra Govt Sets Up 5 Covid Vaccination Centres Only For Women
Women getting first shot of Covishield vaccine
PTI photo
Women's Day: Maharashtra Govt Sets Up 5 Covid Vaccination Centres Only For Women
outlookindia.com
2021-03-08T12:43:43+05:30

The Maharashtra government on Monday set up five Covid-19 vaccination centres in each district of the state exclusively for inoculating women to mark International Women's Day. The centres will remain operational only for the day, a health official said.

According to the health official, those women who are willing to take the vaccine can go to any of the five centres during the day

"Every district has set up five such centres today. However, there are 19 such centres in Thane district due to higher demand there. There are 189 such centres in the state exclusively for vaccinating women," the official said.

Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 22,19,727.

The state has so far reported 52,478 deaths due to the viral infection, as per official figures.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Thane district has added 780 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count to 2,69,845,an official said on Monday.

The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,302

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 46,312 and the death toll at 1,205, another official said

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India In The Endgame Of Covid-19: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID-19 Coronavirus AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos